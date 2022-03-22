EL CENTRO — Skate. Love. Art. Music. SLAM.

The city of El Centro celebrated all of those things on Saturday, March 19 in the second SLAM Festival at the renamed Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skatepark, the first big event held at the park since it took on the revered name of the late patron to a generation of young skaters.

The first SLAM Festival was held in 2019, the same year Driscoll died, and like Driscoll himself, the event served as a way to support and encourage young people in the sport to come out, shred it up and do so in a controlled setting.

“It’s awesome that El Centro did this. I think they should do if more often, because if they did, it would boost the activity rate of the Valley and make people want to go out more,” Hernando Soto of Brawley said.

Richard “Dickie” Rodriguez, 12, of Westmorland skated in his first competition during the second SLAM Festival put on by the city of El Centro at the Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skatepark on Saturday, March 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Hernando and his friend, Eddie Galvan of El Centro, weren’t part of the skate and bike competition due to injuries, but both were happy be out there and support the skate community.

“We got to support the skate scene, whoever is skating,” Eddie said. “I can’t skate, so I live through them and their skating.”

SLAM Festival was 12-year-old Richard “Dickie” Rodriguez’s first competition, something he hopes will push him to get better in the future. The Westmorland skater said he was still learning tricks but he wants to be a pro one day and this year’s SLAM will push him toward that goal.

“It makes people feel free to do whatever you want,” Dickie said of skating. “You can do whatever you want when you are a skater.”

Like its name said, SLAM Fest included more than a skate and BMX bike competition. There was an art walk, live music, and more. In the grass area next to the skate park a stage was set up for local bands to play and school groups from Lincoln Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary to perform. El Centro Parks and Recreation had a few booths for arts and crafts and lawn games like a water balloon toss, bucket ball, corn hole, and tic-tac-toe. Nearby was the art walk with local artists and artisans setting up shop selling artwork and T-shirts.

Still, the dozens of youths who lines the fences of the park came for competition, where more than 50 people showed their skills.

An unidentified skater gets elevated during the second SLAM Festival put on by the city of El Centro at the Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skatepark on Saturday, March 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Competitors were split into two groups, age 12 and under and age 13 and over. Each group competed in street style and bowl, making fast runs and tricks through the rails on the street part and launching from the bowl.

Sixteen-year-old Anakin Salazar of El Centro said this is the regular park he visits, and he’s always working on his tricks on his bike, particularly his grinding tricks.

“It’s just fun hanging out with friends, everyone is great with each other, it’s just fun,” Anakin said.

Tyler Hanner, a 24-year-old from Brawley, was the only female skater of the day, and she was proud to be out competing. She had a lot of nerves going into the competition but knew she had to be out there to represent the girls.

“Just getting over the fear of being one of the only girls in a skate park full of guys, it’s like once you get over the fall, you have to get back up again,” Hanner said. “Skating is invigorating, just heart racing and knowing that if I keep trying at it, I can get better.”

Eighteen-year-old Alejandro Ramos from El Centro said his passion for the sport drives his competitiveness, but he does like to put on a show for the audience to make everyone feel good.

Skate competition judge Hurvey Hastkins (right) has a suspicious look on his face or he’s just not believing the level of skill during the second SLAM Festival put on by the city of El Centro at the Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skatepark on Saturday, March 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“It drove me to be a better person in a controlled state, and this is the best way to do it,” Ramos said. “It’s the hard work and dedication it takes to drive yourself. It’s so cool to be able to learn a new trick and to give yourself a pat on the back, that’s what this sport does.”

Anthony Aguilar of Root Skateshop was emcee for the competition. Aguilar said he has always had some sort of competition going in his own backyard for his children and others, and this was just a larger version of that. Aguilar feels that this is a big and important thing for El Centro, particularly since this is an event that promotes physical activity and family and does not have alcohol involved.

“Hopefully parents can see and come and relax and have a good time, then they can have their own fun when the sun comes down,” Aguilar said.

Prizes of bike seats, wheels, helmets and more gear were given out to winners in the two age categories. There were third-, second-, and first-place prizes for each group in both BMX and skateboarding.