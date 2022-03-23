The IID Board of Directors’ split vote on March 15 to approve a highly unusual and unprecedented $159 million energy contract will spike parts of our summer power bills by over 25 percent and charge families an extra $15 a month on average — with no way out for five years.

The vote represents an added $63 million in additional costs passed onto IID ratepayers compared to other viable options available to the district that entailed significantly lower costs and higher reliability.

Over the last decade, IID has been purchasing some power from the Desert View Power plant operated by a private company whose contract was set to expire at month’s end. The plant is located in the eastern Coachella Valley and burns agricultural waste for energy, and not inexpensively either.

The last, best, and final offer after two years of negotiations with the company offered power for more than double other available options at an eye-popping $111 megawatt hour (MWh), while IID received numerous other opportunities to purchase power at $52 MWh or less. The plant has also suffered significant outages during critical times over the past several years at peak summer hours when ratepayers desperately needed power, forcing IID to fill a sizable supply gap — subject to extreme market pricing sometimes up to $1,500 MWh — on the spot.

It was clear that IID’s need for affordable and reliable power could be met much better elsewhere. Unusually, this contract was put before the board for action without the recommendation of IID expert staff. A staff committee tasked with this sort of review on multiple occasions took no action to recommend this contract, management in a prior board meeting referred to it as a “hell of a bad deal,” and the ratepayer-advocating Energy Consumers Advisory Committee voted to urge that the board to keep negotiating for a better deal.

In an effort to achieve some level of compromise, I moved to offer a counterproposal to reduce the contract to just two years and allow the contract to either be extended or discontinued as determined by the board for the remaining three years. The board rejected the motion 2-3.

Knowing the contract as proposed by the company would mean an extra $63 million charged to ratepayers, I moved to table the item. The board rejected the motion 2-3.

I then moved to discontinue further negotiations on the contract, given that the lack of budging on what amounted to tens of millions of annual losses to IID and higher costs to ratepayers. The board rejected the motion 2-3.

A motion was made to approve the $159 million contract with the company without any change to the terms from the company following two years of negotiation. I offered an amendment conditioning approval of the contract on achieving liquidated damages for non-delivery of power during summer months. Liquidated damages would have ensured that IID and our ratepayers would be reimbursed for extremely costly replacement power if IID was shorted again during peak hours by the company. The board rejected the motion 2-3.

The board then voted 3-2 to approve the $159 million contract; with Directors Hanks, Cardenas, and Galindo voting yes and Director Gonzalez and myself voting no.

The vote handcuffs IID ratepayers to a contract at a price that is too high for excess power that we do not need which is to be sold back to the market at predictably stark losses — with no discernable upside in either cost or reliability to ratepayers.

IID and its board has always had a great deal of pride in maintaining low rates and serving ratepayers first. The best way to do that is to ensure we follow what the numbers tell us and keep as much flexibility as we can to take advantage of opportunities and mitigate risk. With this vote to burden ratepayers with a five-year rate increase for unknown reasons, I’m not sure what to think anymore.

JB Hamby is director for Division 2 of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.