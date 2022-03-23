Upon reading the guest column by IID Director J.B. Hamby in this publication, I felt it was necessary to clear the record and at the same time assure you, our customers, that no rate increases were approved by the Board during its meeting of March 15, 2022.

Instead, the Board took immediate action to renew its power purchase agreement with the locally-based Desert View Power (DVP) biomass facility. The existing contract with DVP was signed in 2012 and was set to expire this April had the Board not acted at its last meeting. IID’s management and technical staff had been negotiating with DVP for at least two years and in the end, both sides made important concessions resulting in the most favorable agreement for the district. Had the Board decided to kick the can down the road and continue deliberating, the existing agreement would have expired, creating a 45-megawatt hole in our energy portfolio going into the hot summer peak months when we need it most.

While it is true IID produces some of its own power to meet customer demand, it must also purchase power at market cost and through power purchase agreements, like the one with DVP, to continue delivering low-cost, reliable power.

IID cannot afford to subject itself or by extension its customers, to volatile energy markets and increasing costs. The contract renewal with DVP provides a fixed cost that is not subject to market fluctuations. This contract, like any other contract entered into by a utility like IID, is not cheap. But I also know what carries more costs and risks, and that is speculation. I, along with my colleagues who voted for this contract, are not going to start speculating or gambling our future energy supplies.

Making difficult decisions is not popular but it is part of the job we were entrusted to do as Board directors and we must not lose sight of it.

James C. Hanks is president of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors