As a former elected member of the Board of Directors of the Imperial Irrigation District (IID), I want to make sure I set the record straight about the recent five-year flexible contract that IID’s Board of Directors agreed, on March 15, to enter into with the Desert View Power plant (DVP) in Mecca.

I appreciate IID Board Member Hamby sharing his thoughts with this newspaper’s readers, but I fear that he’s unnecessarily scaring IID ratepayers and the public. I need to set the record straight.

The DVP plant, which transforms woody agricultural waste into energy and is located in Mecca, diversifies IID’s energy mix, which enhances grid stability. Unlike solar, DVP provides IID ratepayers electricity during the peak hours of the day throughout the year.

Having diverse sources of energy minimizes the chances that IID ratepayers are exposed to wildly fluctuating market energy prices, like the ones we saw last summer and that ones we see today, as a result of the global situation in Ukraine.

Over the last 25 years, DVP and IID have enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership, with the plant providing locally generated, reliable, renewable energy resource. DVP is the only generator in IID’s northern territory, making it key to grid stability and reliability of the IID electric system.

In 2012, IID needed renewable energy credits (RECs) and signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with DVP. This current agreement is set to expire in April 2022. Over the last two years, IID and DVP have held lengthy and in-depth negotiations to create a new flexible operations structure.

This new structure minimizes IID’s energy costs, allows IID to “turn-off” DVP when there’s too much energy in the system, and bridges the gap until a geothermal plant that IID contracted with a few years ago comes on line.

I want your readers to know that DVP is the only renewable generator that can modify its output as directed by IID. In other words, IID can “flip the switch” to have the plant make power or have it idle. This is a major step towards the full integration of renewable energy to the grid. Over the last few weeks, the IID’s Energy Consumer Advisory Committee and Board of Directors wisely approved the new five-year flexible contract with DVP.

Unfortunately, Mr. Hamby did not mention these benefits and got the costs of this contract wrong. In fact, DVP minimizes the need for the outrageously expensive temporary peaking units and reduces IID’s need to “gamble” on the cost of the power purchased from the energy market. Apparently gambling on the energy market is what Mr. Hamby supports.

In his letter, Mr. Hamby also got it wrong about liquidated damages. The current and future contract includes liquidated damages if DVP can’t provide energy to IID at the amount they say they will and at the price that’s been agreed to. DVP would incur significant penalties if they don’t run the plant right or as much as they say they will.

Mr. Hamby never full explains the perceived risks he mentions and for that reason, I believe his letter is simply politics and scare tactics, as he tried to gain control of the IID Board. I encourage everyone to get the real facts about this contract and make up your own mind about this situation.

Erik Ortega is a former IID board member and a local businessman.