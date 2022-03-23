EL CENTRO — El Centro police are investigating a hit-and-run vehicle collision that damaged the perimeter fencing at the Old Post Office Pavilion at 230 S. Fifth St. at 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Arriving officers encountered an unoccupied white SUV that was abandoned at the scene after it had crashed through the building’s wrought iron fence as it apparently traveled west in the alley on the building’s northern side.

Subjects were seen running from the vehicle after the traffic collision, according to a witness, the El Centro Police Department reported in a press release.

After crashing through the fence and traveling a short distance on the building’s grass lawn, the SUV appeared to have attempted to exit the grounds by crashing through the fence again but got stuck, as pictures of the scene suggested.

No citizens were injured, and incident remains under investigation. The Old Post Office Pavilion is a city-owned facility known as the House of Cultural Arts, according to the city’s Community Services Department website.