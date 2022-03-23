Holtville FFA Sends 23 Kids to Agriscience Fair

HOLTVILLE — Holtville’s and El Centro’s FFA programs have a combined total of 34 students who are finalists in the agriscience portion of the 94th annual State FFA Leadership Conference, making each program in the top-three in the state.

Holtville FFA alone has 23 finalists among the local students headed to Sacramento on Saturday, March 26 to attend the conference, where students will be able to present their projects for final judgement.

Holtville FFA Discovery’s Loren Dhalliwal project is “What are the Effects of Coccidiosis on Feeder Cattle.” | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE FFA

“(Holtville’s FFA advisers) are beyond proud of the hard work that these students have put in. It has been a crazy busy year for all of us, but these students are doing everything they can to have a successful, meaningful year,” Jennifer Sutter, a Holtville FFA adviser, stated in an email on Tuesday, March 22.

While the number of students the schools can take are limited, Southwest High School ag/integrated science teacher Kristin Mayo said in a phone interview on Tuesday that several of her students are flying up independently to be able to participate.

Those who can make the trip will present their projects in front of 6,000 other FFA students, competing against two other projects created by students from other schools within California. The categories are divided by age and subject matter, providing students ample opportunity to shine.

Those California FFA students attending the conference will hear from motivational speakers, take part in educational workshops, engage with industry experts and colleges in the career expo, visit agricultural businesses through sponsored tours, and attend educational sessions.

To earn a trip to the conference, according to Holtville’s Sutter, students have been working on their projects for months, beginning in October. The projects were submitted to the State FFA Competition in February.

Of the 23 finalists from Holtville’s FFA program, eight of those finalists come from Holtville Middle School’s FFA Discovery Program. They are Ellie Moiola, Loren Dhalliwal, Owen Osterkamp, Bryce Denton, Luke Chambers, Halley Higgenbottom, Andrew Garewal, and Hugo Gonzalez.

El Centro FFA’s Justin Villafana measures the oxygen levels of his goats for his state project. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FFA

In the high school division, the 15 Holtville finalists competing in four categories are Gannon Strahm, Brooke Strahm, Lillie Strahm, and Erika Hurtado in the Social Science category. In the food processing category, there is Giselle Gasca, Rachel Gasca, Ariana Aguilera, Anthony Torres, Emilk Stacey, and Kassy Mendez. In animal systems, Rayleigh Morin, Emily Delong, and Alondra Gonzalez are competing, and finally competing in the environmental systems category is Vanessa Ruiz and Diego Garcia Navarro.

El Centro FFA Adviser Shanna Abatti-Fitzurka said Southwest has 11 students with seven projects competing in the finals.

Holtville FFA Discovery’s Ellie Moiola’s project is “How to effectively Reduce Sodium Levels in Soil using Hydrahume, Lime and Liquid Chisel.” | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE FFA

In the animal systems category El Centro FFA has Carleigh Ashurst, Alexa Bostic, Justin Villafana, and Presley DePaoli competing. Competing for environmental services and natural resource systems category is Jesus Figueroa and Gianni Mayo. In the power, structural, and technical systems category, Guillermo Lopez and William Lilien are in the running, and in Social Science, Daniela Bastidas, Blyn Heger, and Amber Weller are competing.

Calexico FFA is sending four students, Ana Sophia Burciaga Garcia, Mia Milania Garcia, Yareni Aguilera, and Marla Sanchez. No further information was available from Calexico school officials as of publication.

To compete in conference for FFA, middle school and high school students conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture and food science industries and present their findings to a panel of judges with a display and a report. For their projects, students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources systems, according to Abatti-Fitzurka.

“Participation begins at the local level and progresses to the state level. The state winner for each category will advance to the national level,” Abatti-Fizurka stated in an email.

Agricultural education, which is the focus of FFA, aims to teach people the value and understand the vital role of agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resource systems in advancing personal and global well-being. Through that process, FFA hopes to prepare students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in the global agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resource systems.

El Centro FFA’s Carleigh Ashurst working with her bee project for her state project. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FFA

More than just teaching about agriculture, FFA also aims to create well-spoken and informed leaders. To do this, FFA works to create an environment where every student is valued, respected and engaged, is provided students with rigorous and relevant education in order that they may become career and college ready, to cultivate students’ capacity for life-long leadership through character development and skill attainment in integrity, critical thinking and innovative problem solving, to enhance student learning through financial literacy and resource management, and to develop relationships with other organizations that are engaged in aligned work.

In addition to the agriscience state finalist, both schools reported having finalists in several other categories. Holtville FFA will have three teams competing in the State Silverbowl Contest, which is the team event for agriscience outside the other agriscience categories.

The advanced team will consist of Kate Grizzle, Gannon Strahm, Erika Hurtado, and Alondra Gonzalez, while their novice team will consist of John Chambers, Katie Stacey, Alex Kaufman, and David Magallom, and the Discovery team will consist of Loren Dhalliwal, Owen Osterkamp, and Ellie Moiola.

El Centro reported sending additional students, including Andrew Angulo and Daniela Bastidas as California FFA State Officers, Justin Villafana as a Star in Agriscience, Francisco Rocha as a Star in Agriculture Placement, Michelle Flores for Impromptu Public Speaking Finalist, Andrew Angulo for Extemporaneous Public Speaking Finalist, and Daniela Bastidas as a State Star Reporter Finalist.

“For me as their teacher, it really makes me so proud that seven projects in my personal classroom made it on to state,” ag/integrated science teacher Mayo said. “They’re my kids and (they’re) their projects, so I get pretty excited for them and all that they do.”