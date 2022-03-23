Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: March 15-21

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from March 15 through March 21.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

1:32 p.m.: A subject at a campground on Sidewinder Road in Winterhaven reported being threatened by another camper with a crossbow. The suspect was described as a white male adult driving a Ford F150.

7:48 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported that a group of people in three different vehicles were parked near the corner of North Oak Avenue and West Mallard Street in Heber and were using drugs with children playing in the area.

5:14 p.m.: A white male adult, approximately 50 years old, was reported to be harassing customers outside the Yeyas Market in Niland. The man was gone by the time deputies arrived.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

9:51 a.m.: A resident of Highway 86 in Salton Sea Beach reported that someone had been throwing stones into her yard with threatening messages written on them.

12:51 p.m.: Deputies responded to a river bottom fire near Calipatria.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

8:07 a.m.: A resident of Imperial Avenue in Salton Sea Beach reported that he spotted a possible large animal outside his trailer and he believed the animal was shaking the trailer. He advised that he looked outside and didn’t see anything but still felt the trailer shaking.

6:14 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a fertilizer spill on the roadway at Highway 111 and Abatti Road in Heber.

11:45 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a possible arson fire at the Quechan Police Department in Winterhaven.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

10:12 a.m.: Deputies assisted the Brawley Police Department after a bomb threat was received at the Brawley Superior Court at 220 W. Main St.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

10:59 a.m.: The owner of Big Heart Seed near Brawley reported the theft of an HP computer worth $900 and $10,000 worth of artichoke seeds from the business. The owner told deputies that he suspected an ex-employee in the theft.

5:52 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a canal in a vehicle at the corner of Forrester Road and Baughman Road near Brawley with a juvenile subject trapped inside.

11:14 p.m.: Deputies received multiple complaints regarding a three-day music festival happening at Bombay Beach. Complaints included loud music and 50 to 100 people all urinating outside.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

11:30 p.m.: A 78-year-old male subject reportedly had “large lacerations everywhere” after breaking up a dog fight at the Sands-In RV Resort in Winterhaven.

8:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles at the corner of Highway 98 and Barbara Worth Road near Calexico.

11:23 p.m.: Authorities with the Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control Center contacted the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office to advise of a subject pointing a powerful laser at aircraft somewhere along the U.S./Mexico border on the U.S. side approximately 10 miles west of Calexico.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

6:55 a.m.: California Highway Patrol officers requested assistance from deputies with a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 78 at Midway Well Road involving a subject that was possibly not breathing.

6:48 p.m.: Deputies were called to Sapphire Lane in Winterhaven for reports of a male subject brandishing a firearm. The caller reported hearing five shots but didn’t know if anybody had been injured.

9:51 p.m.: Deputies responded to Diamond Lane at Amethyst Lane in Winterhaven for reports of shots fired. The Quechan Police Department advised deputies that this was a separate incident from the earlier shots fired call in Winterhaven.

10:41 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of Drew Road southeast of El Centro.

3:57 p.m.: Calipatria State Prison personnel reported that a drone left a package within the secure perimeter of the prison walls and was currently sitting at the north east end of the prison. Prison officials requested that deputies identify the driver of a nearby white pickup truck parked at the corner of Montgomery Road and Blair Road.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

6:25 a.m.: A resident reported hearing a fire alarm sounding at the Spanish Palms trailer park on East Seventh Street.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

5:26 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a subject laying in the grass at Holt Park crying and possibly under the influence.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

7:49 a.m.: Deputies responded to a minor traffic accident at the corner of Seventh Street and Fig Avenue in front of Finely Elementary School involving a white Toyota Avalon and a small gray sedan.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

6:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of West Eighth Street and Cedar Avenue for reports of a white male subject with no shirt and wearing khaki pants in the middle of the street holding something in his hand and pointing it at people.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

12:59 a.m.: Deputies received a complaint about loud music coming from Hot Rods & Beer on West Fifth Street. Deputies made contact and the business agreed to lower the music.