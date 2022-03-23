SOFTBALL: ’Dogs Take it to Vikings, 10-4

HOLTVILLE — The Calexico High School softball team brought their bats to Holtville and used them early and often during a 10-4 nonleague victory over the Vikings here on Tuesday, March 22.

Calexico High School junior Valeria Ruiz delivers a pitch during the Bulldogs’ 10-4 nonleague victory over Holtville on Tuesday, March 22. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs (7-3 overall) have now won four straight games, including victories over Central Union, Southwest and Holtville all in an eight-day timeframe.

“Collectively we have all just come together and done our jobs,” said Jenny Lopez, the Bulldogs’ head coach. “Everyone knows their role. It’s been a total team effort all the way.”

On Tuesday, March 15, the Bulldogs defeated Central, 10-6, then followed that with a 4-2 win over Southwest on Thursday, March 17. Central, Southwest and Holtville are all Imperial Valley League teams this season while Calexico is competing in the Desert League.

“We want to show that no matter what league we are in we are going to be tough to beat,” said Andrea Lopez, Calexico’s senior centerfielder. “We want to prove that Calexico softball is a tough team. Nobody should underestimate us because we are in a different league.”

Andrea Lopez drove in the first run of the game against Holtville with a first-inning RBI single to plate senior Shanelle Gascon. Sophomore Jackie Martinez then followed with a two-RBI single to score junior Fernanda Cano and Lopez and put the Bulldogs up 3-0 after the top of the first.

Holtville responded with one run in the bottom of the first when junior Kamryn Walker scored on a fielder’s choice groundout off the bat of junior Kalli Strahm.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the third inning to take a 7-1 advantage. Senior Liah Valdez had an RBI-double with Cano and Lopez following with RBI singles to help Calexico take the six-run lead.

Holtville High School junior Kamryn Walker heads to second base for one of her two doubles during the Vikings’ nonleague, 10-4, loss to Calexico in Holtville on Tuesday, March 22. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“Our coaches told us to be aggressive and put the ball in play,” Andrea Lopez said. “We wanted to go up there and just hit it hard some place and do our job.”

On the mound, the Bulldogs were getting an outstanding performance from junior Valeria Ruiz. Through five innings, the Calexico hurler had allowed one run on no hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

“Tonight was one of her better nights. She was doing really well mixing up her pitches and hitting her spots,” Jenny Lopez said. “She was getting ahead in the count and that was setting up her ‘dirty’ pitches.”

Ruiz said she wasn’t nervous getting the start against the Vikings.

“I was motivated. When we came out and got those three early runs I was able to take a big breathe because my team got my back early so I wanted to have their back the rest of the game,” said the 16-year-old Ruiz. “This team is all together and we are like a big family.”

Holtville scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to 7-3, but the Bulldogs scored three in the top of the seventh to open up the lead to 10-3.

Martinez had an RBI single in the seventh for Calexico and freshman Bella Esquer had a two-RBI single.

The Vikings got an RBI double from Walker in the seventh inning but a game-ending double play by the Bulldogs’ Gascon at shortstop ended the contest. Walker was the only offensive threat for the Vikings with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.

Calexico banged out 13 hits with three off the bat of Martinez and two each from Gascon, Valdez, Cano and Andrea Lopez.

“No excuses, we straight up got beat tonight,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fourth-year head coach. “Their offensive approach was completely aggressive. They were looking to swing early and be aggressive and that’s a lineup that can hit from top to bottom.”

Up next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Oceanside for a 3:30 p.m. contest on Friday, March 25, followed by a 6:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, March 30, at Brawley to conclude their games against IVL opponents.

For the Vikings, they host Bayfront Charter of Chula Vista at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25. It is a rematch of last season’s CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship game, which the Vikings won, 13-7.