EL CENTRO — Tensions rose in the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting as District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar clashed with District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley over equitable access to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program.

During the county board meeting on Tuesday, March 22, Agricultural Commissioner Carlos Ortiz presented updates to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program, which included a potential new fellowship program to help students transition into agricultural careers.

Through the process of this presentation, Escobar keyed in on the disproportionately lower amount of Calexico students receiving funds from the Scholarship Matching Program, which matches any scholarship a student receives to study agriculture-related fields of study.

Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner Carlos Ortiz presented updates to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, March 22. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The program serves 40 students in total, with the scholarships spread evenly throughout all five of the county’s districts.

“Why are there only four students from Calexico out of 40?” Escobar questioned.

The Ad-Hoc Committee for the Agricultural Benefit Program responded to Escobar’s question, explaining that they simply received a lower number of applications coming out of Calexico but assured the board chair that every single Calexico student who applied received the funding.

While the committee’s response was not sufficient for Escobar, it seemed to satisfy the other supervisors, with Mike Kelley going so far as to say he did not believe that there was any systematic discrimination against Calexico.

What didn’t satisfy the supervisors were the details within the updated fellowship program, which received heavy criticism for not being entirely developed, particularly on how to fund the administration of the program.

To this end, the supervisors chose to forego the addition of the fellowship program and maintain the Matching Scholarship Program as it is today, with the requirements that the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office develop the fellowship program by the end of the summer.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Mike Kelley said about the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program.

This choice again split the board, with Escobar not only voting no, but voting “hell no,” which earned an enthusiastic “hell yes” from Mike Kelley. Ultimately, the board voted 3-1-1 to maintain the program as it is for now, with Escobar voting no and Plancarte abstaining.

Imperial County District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley (right) listens closely to the presentation made by the Agricultural Commissioner as District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte (left) writes down notes during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, March 22. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Betty Jo McNeece to Get Additional Security

The Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home will be receiving an additional $22,986 in funding from the county to improve workplace safety after an increases of incidents involving juveniles staying at the home assaulting staff. The board approved the expenditure unanimously.

Veronica Rodriguez, director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services, made the request on behalf of the receiving home, requesting the funds for additional security measures to protect both the juveniles and staff. This will include additional security staff, equipment, and the improvement of the facilities landscaping with safety in mind.

In an interview after the approval of the funds, Rodriguez clarified that security has been an ongoing problem for the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home and these are measures that are being put in place to solve this lasting issue.

“We have struggled throughout the pandemic on placing juveniles in appropriate locations, forcing them to remain at the receiving home, and that has led to an increase in assaults on staff,” Rodriguez said.

To combat this security issues, Social Services established the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home Safety Workgroup in September 2021, which recommended these new security measures. In December, the county also had an independent risk assessment performed by a company called Q2 Solutions LLC, which supported the work groups findings.

In addition to the funding Rodriguez requested, Rodriguez also requested an extension of two “Extra Help” employees, whose hours were capped at 1,296 for the fiscal year. The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the extension, granting them each 1,500 hours in total. This will have no fiscal impact for the county, as the pay has already been worked into the current budget.

County to Support SDSU-Imperial Valley

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a resolution in support of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s expansion into more STEM programs at its Brawley campus, so the university may be eligible to receive funding from the state of California.

Brittany Santos-Derieg, chief of staff at SDSU, presented the request for on behalf of SDSU, explaining that the university designed the expansion with the purpose of supporting development in Imperial County’s upcoming rare mineral extraction industry, Lithium Valley.

Brittany Santos-Derieg (left), chief of staff at San Diego State University, and William Tong (right), professor of chemistry, biochemistry, analytical chemistry, and interim vice provost, request support from Imperial County to secure funding from the state of California for its STEM expansion during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, March 22. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We have interviewed nearly every private industry partner … We’ve asked them exactly what degrees they needed exactly… they have given us play-by-play for every single year,” Santos-Derieg said.

According to Santos-Derieg, SDSU has already invested $15 million of its own money to develop the new programing, including constructing a new building and equipment at the Brawley campus.

The new building at the Brawley campus will be dedicated to STEM education, with 65,000 square feet of teaching facilities, 25,000 square feet of laboratories, 10,000 square feet of office space, and 20,000 square feet of specifically STEM classrooms and teaching laboratories.

Along with the new building, Santos-Derieg was able to share that SDSU is the first school on a list provided by the California Department of Finance for a student housing project, leading Santos-Derieg to believe that SDSU is likely to be chosen, and thus could potentially provide one for Imperial Valley students.

William Tong, professor of chemistry, biochemistry, analytical chemistry, and interim vice provost with more than 37 years of experience studying lithium for batteries, spoke alongside Santos-Derieg, explaining that SDSU has already begun to expand its Imperial Valley faculty to include more professors in the science and engineering departments, so they can start to provide STEM-based classes.

“We started to do interviews this week, and will continue into next week, so the classes can begin this coming fall,” Tong said.