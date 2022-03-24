Judge: 2 Years for Auditor-Controller Mercado

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado was sentenced to a two-year term in state prison by a county Superior Court judge on Thursday, March 24.

He was taken into the custody of the county Sheriff’s Office immediately after the sentencing hearing concluded at the courthouse in El Centro.

A jury had previously found Mercado guilty of two felony counts of misappropriating public funds on Feb. 24. The two felony convictions stemmed from actions he took to block the garnishment of his paycheck for court-ordered spousal support.

Defense attorney Steven Honse indicated to county Judge Poli Flores Jr. that the sentence would be appealed and requested to have Mercado remain free pending the appeal.

Flores denied the defense’s request, as well as the request to have Mercado turn himself into custody in a week so that he could get his personal affairs in order.

During his sentencing hearing, Flores imposed the lower term of two years in state prison for one count of misappropriating public funds.

Flores stayed a two-year prison sentence related to the conviction of the second count of misappropriating public funds, as well as a six-month county jail term for a misdemeanor conviction of willful disobedience of a court order.

Though a county Probation Department presentence report had stated that Mercado was eligible for either probation or a jail sentence in place of state prison, Flores clarified that Mercado’s felony convictions mandated a prison sentence.

Even so, the court had the discretion to grant Mercado probation if it determined that there were “unusual circumstances” about the case that warranted a less severe sentence.

In making his ruling, Flores said he reviewed the evidence in the case that he presided over, as well as multiple letters that were submitted to the court on behalf of Mercado. He said he also took into account the fact that the defense had not submitted any statement in mitigation on the defendant’s behalf that could’ve helped sway the court.

“There isn’t enough in the defense’s background that would warrant the court making a finding of unusual circumstances,” Flores said prior to announcing his ruling.

Most damning of all to the defendant, Flores said, was a statement that Mercado reportedly said to a co-worker who tried to persuade him from carrying out his illegal actions and which was entered into the trial as evidence.

“The only thing they can get me for is an abuse of power,” Mercado reportedly said, according to Flores’ remarks during the sentencing hearing.

Prior to his sentencing, Mercado read aloud a statement to the court, expressing remorse for his actions. He also apologized to his coworkers, the citizenry who elected him in 2018, as well as his family.

“I never took into consideration that my actions would cause all this pain and hardship on my staff, on the county, and on the people who elected me,” he said.