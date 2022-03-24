WATCH LIVE: Imperial County Spelling Bee

EL CENTRO — The 17th annual Regional Spelling Bee will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High in El Centro.

The winner earns a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Jaedillene Laurino, then a seventh-grader at Imperial Valley Home School Academy, bested 26 students from 14 local schools in the regional bee by correctly spelling “effervescent.”

Then-12-year-old Jaedillene, spelling from her Brawley home over video conferencing, narrowly missed making the Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals. She became unaffixed from the competition by incorrectly spelling the word, “affixion.”

The livestream is courtesy of Imperial County Office of Education.