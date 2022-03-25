Less than 24 hours after the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors essentially censured Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez for a raft of statements Gonzalez made online and in speaking to the press, he was back at it on social media seemingly poking the bear.

On Thursday afternoon, March 24, the majority of the board distanced itself and the organization from Gonzalez’s statements in a scathing resolution accusing the Calexico-area director of violating the organization’s ethics policies and codes of conduct when he went on a social media posting spree alleging that Sunpin Solar, a solar development company upgrading a vital IID energy transmission line, is connected to or funded by the Chinese Communist Party.

The resolution also accuses Gonzalez of making potentially defamatory and racist statements and misrepresenting at least one of his personal Facebook accounts as an official IID account.

The resolution was approved in a special meeting on Thursday, March 24 by a roll call of 3-1-0, with Division 2 Director JB Hamby voting against the resolution and Gonzalez absent from the proceedings.

He latest posting on Friday morning, March 25 seemed to stand in as his answer for his absence from the special meeting.

“You deserves the right to know everything and anything regarding matters of public concern. We at division 4 don’t serve special interests or multi million dollar companies and we are not in a country that silences it’s people and it’s representatives,” Gonzalez wrote in part on his “Imperial Irrigation District Division 4” page. “We as your elected public representative are contacting federal and state authorities to look into this matters closer, especially since we are being bullied and harassed by this people and groups.”

Although the IID does not have a formal censure policy in place, the resolution is, effectively, just that, and was drafted and approved to address the social media posts like that of Friday’s.

The unusual move to censure Gonzalez could also be the board’s attempt to head off litigation. Sunpin Solar threatened to sue the IID if Gonzalez did not remove his posts and post a public retraction.

Gonzalez posted a retraction on March 17 and, a couple of days later told the Calexico Chronicle that he did so only to comply with the board, which had urged him in closed session to take down his posts. He continued to make posts online that Sunpin found objectionable.

“He retracted his retraction when he spoke to you. What kind of retraction is that? Director Gonzalez retracted his retraction publicly, and this takes us back to square one,” Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo said in an interview prior to the special meeting.

The board’s closed session agenda for Thursday included an item about potential litigation regarding the energy department. That item was reportedly related to Gonzalez’s comments on Facebook, said an IID director who declined to speak on the record prior to the meeting.

Another director on Friday disputed that information, saying there was no discussion about Gonzalez’s comments in Thursday’s closed session.

Gonzalez appears to have scrubbed the majority of his Facebook pages of his comments about Sunpin Solar.

Director Hamby defended Gonzalez’s statements on Thursday, and said the board was pushing a culture of fear and intimidation with its resolution. He also reiterated Gonzalez’s comments and concerns.

“I read the statements from Director Gonzalez in full. Certainly I think the style and manner of the statements that he made are different than anything myself or any other board member might have in terms of their own manner of style of expressing their concerns, but overall the impression I got from the concerns that Director Gonzalez shared, is that the current contractor for the S-line project, Sunpin Solar, has apparent relations with a company called China National Building Materials, which itself is a state-owned enterprise of the Chinese government. And if one looks at the page, it’s managed by party officials of the Chinese Communist Party,” Hamby said.

“I see nothing on the part of Director Gonzalez to say that anything in his intent or the statements he made are defamatory. The facts are as they are, and for sharing those concerns I’m not sure what makes this something punishable by the board. Sharing concerns about foreign governments and adversarial influence over the bulk electric system is not a concern shared by Director Gonzalez, I’ve found, but also by the federal government. In 2020 there was an executive order that prohibited the acquisition and installation of any parts of the bulk electric system supplied by foreign adversaries and persons subject to their control. That was, under the broadest reading, something that allowed the Department of Energy to prohibit those transactions as they provided an unacceptable risk to national security,” Hamby continued.

Imperial Irrigation District Division 2 Director JB Hamby (right) and board President James Hanks can be seen on the livestream for the IID special meeting on Thursday, March 24. Directors Alex Cardenas and Norma Sierra-Galindo participated via Zoom. Director Javier Gonzalez was absent. | VIDEO CAPTURE

It’s too early to tell what impact Hamby’s comments — or Gonzalez’s continued social media statements — will have on the issue. Although with a different tone, it does appear that Hamby’s statement into the record basically upholds most of the statements made by Gonzalez that brought about the legal threats.

Before the special meeting, Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas told the Calexico Chronicle that various agencies including the California Energy Commission and CAISO — which manages about 80 percent of California energy flows — provide oversight over vendor and contract awards.

If nothing else, the strongly worded, four-page resolution outlines Gonzalez’s social media activity and sheds light on IID officials’ efforts to reduce tensions with Sunpin Solar, even as Gonzalez threw fuel on the fire with his comments online and in speaking to the media.

On March 12, Sunpin Solar filed a public records request to the IID for electronic communication referencing Sunpin and the Chinese Communist Party. The IID wrote back on March 17 stating that the request was too broad and burdensome to fulfill, and needed to be narrowed.

The IID has not turned over any material to Sunpin, but could be sitting on potentially damaging information.

“I am under the impression there has been canvassing and investigation into this matter, which led to information not shared with the entire board, and that led to this item being placed on the agenda,” Director Cardenas said in an interview. “I am under impression that there is additional discoverable information that requires a full board review. There appears to be some discovery related to what was staff’s involvement in addition to directors.”

It’s the latest development in an issue that began earlier this month as Directors Gonzalez and Hamby were on a tour of the IID’s energy facilities in Yuma with the energy department manager, Marilyn del Bosque Gilbert, and the energy department’s operations and infrastructure manager, Mario Escalera.

“We were talking about projects and (Sunpin) came up,” Gonzalez said to the Calexico Chronicle on March 12, recalling the tour.

“Another director, Director Hamby, he started looking into it. I got concerned,” Gonzalez continued.

On March 10, Gonzalez began publishing a series of posts on his personal Facebook page accusing Sunpin Solar, an IID contractor, of ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The posts made accusations of “Chinese National communist leaders and Chinese communist companies working and leading IID projects like the S-Line projects and others.”

“We are very concerned regarding the construction of ID’s S-line. Our concerns include who is really actually involved and funding the project. We won’t be supporting any action on this matter until further notice and an investigation into the ties between companies involved and communist state owned enterprises,” read another post on Gonzalez’s page.

Sunpin Solar is upgrading the IID’s S-line, an eight-mile, 230-kilovolt transmission line which connects the Imperial Valley and El Centro substations. The S-line is the primary path for power that is imported and exported through the IID and into California and Arizona. The IID held a symbolic groundbreaking for the $55 million project last December.

On March 11, Sunpin Solar shot back at Gonzalez with a cease-and-desist letter accusing him of making “racist and inflammatory statements” that are “intended to encourage hatred, contempt, and ridicule upon Sunpin Solar and harm its business.”

Sunpin Solar followed the cease-and-desist letter on March 12 with a California Public Records Act request to the IID for all electronic communication referencing Sunpin and the Chinese Communist Party made by IID directors, management, staff and contractors between the dates of Aug. 1, 2021 and March 11.

Gonzalez defended his comments on the Calexico Chronicle’s Facebook page after it broke the news about the cease-and-desist letter on March 13, only to remove and disavow those statements a few days later with a signed statement posted on one of his Facebook pages on March 17.

As of March 24, the IID had not received a response from Sunpin Solar over its request to narrow down the scope of the public records request, according to IID Government Affairs and Communications Officer Antonio Ortega.

(This story was updated at 1:50 p.m. Friday, March 25 with one director disputing another over the contents of closed session.)