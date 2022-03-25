Imperial Teen Wins County Bee on ‘Posthaste’

Daniel’s Winning Word! | KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO

EL CENTRO — Daniel Lemus, an eighth-grader from Frank Wright Middle School, is Imperial County’s new king of spelling after winning the 17th annual Regional Spelling Bee on Thursday evening, March 24.

A confident speller throughout the evening, the 14-year-old from Imperial showed little hesitation when he correctly spelled “posthaste” on stage at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High in El Centro.

Daniel will now be the Imperial Valley’s representative at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in late May.

Calm, cool, and collected all throughout the bee, Daniel just smiled and clapped his hands when he was announced as the winner of the Imperial County Office of Education event.

Daniel said he hopes to show the country “we are the Imperial County and we are able to go to a national competition,” something he expressed in his on stage interview with bee emcee, Michael Garcia, a curriculum coordinator with ICOE.

Holtville Middle School seventh-grader Ava Legaspi awaits her word during the Imperial County Office of Education’s Regional Spelling Bee on Thursday evening, March 24 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I’m very excited,” Daniel told the Calexico Chronicle after winning the local bee. “It was really nice to see everyone watching and supporting me and see everyone else here in the theater.”

It was Daniel’s first time making it to the regional competition, having competed multiple times at the school level.

Daniel attributes his success to his love of reading, paying attention to the words, and also consuming different types of media, including video games, music, and more.

The evening started with 37 competitors from 19 schools on stage, facing words that ranged from “potato” to “plutonomy,” courtesy of the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary. The students went through 10 rounds of fast-paced spelling, with students eliminated along the way.

Pronouncer John Lazarcik, ICOE’s STEM coordinator, gave the spellers the option of hearing the word multiple times, the definition, root language origins, and use in a sentence to help them determine how to spell it.

Some even used little tricks to figure out how to spell a word, like spelling out words with a bit of a beat. Daniel himself at one point spelled out a word with his finger by tracing letters in the palm of his hand.

Luis Martinez-Miranda, a 9-year-old fourth-grader from Jefferson Elementary School in Calexico, closes his eyes in concentration during the Imperial County Office of Education’s Regional Spelling Bee on Thursday evening, March 24 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

All the students interviewed seemed to express some level of pride that they made it the regional event.

“I was nervous at first, but I felt great when I passed the first round,” said Luis Martinez-Miranda, a 9-year-old fourth-grader from Jefferson Elementary in Calexico. “I like how you have to say each word and memorize them.”

During a group photo after the conclusion of the Regional Spelling Bee, champion Daniel Lemus of Imperial stands front and center with his trophy on Thursday, March 24. The 14-year-old eighth-grader from Frank Wright Middle School has earned the right to represent the Imperial Valley at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

A second Jefferson student, 11-year-old Rene Leon Montoya, made it all the way to the sixth round as a finalist in his first-ever county spelling bee but was eliminated for misspelling the word “goading.” Rene said he plans to return for another shot at the championship trophy next year.

“It felt great to know that I was able to get that far,” Rene said. “I could’ve gotten it, but those words were those that we didn’t study.”

Maximus Aguilar Rios, a 10-year-old fifth-grade student from Bill E. Young Jr. Middle School in Calipatria, said he spelled all of his words out about five times each time he practiced them. He was disappointed he didn’t get very far but is wanting to try again next year.

“Sometimes is felt like someone was stepping on my chest when I tried to breath, but I got through it,” he said. “I’m going to try again next year just to make another shot at it.”

The runner-up for the evening was Kristabella Cardiel, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Wilson Junior High School, who went back and forth with Daniel for the final two rounds, before she was eliminated in the final moments by the word “turbines.”

“I was really nervous, but I’m glad to have gotten it over with,” Kristabella said. “I was disappointed when I lost because I knew the word, I just hadn’t taken into account the definition.”

All who competed in the county spelling bee received a swag bag at the end of the night from ICOE as well as the applause from the audience as they walked off the stage. There was also a healthy number of people watching from home, as ICOE livestreamed the spelling bee. More than 360 people had viewed the stream as of Friday morning, March 25.

And then there were two. … The final round of the Regional Spelling Bee came down to Kristabella Cardiel (left), a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Wilson Junior High School, and eventual champion, Daniel Lemus, 14, an eighth-grader at Imperial’s Frank Wright Middle School. They await their chance to spell on Thursday night, March 24. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

ICOE is paying for Daniel and one parent to attend the national bee in late May. However, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell said ICOE’s Education Foundation is actively fundraising and seeking donations to send additional family members.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will see around 200 students from around the country vie for a chance at $50,000 and the coveted National Spelling Bee trophy.

Last year, Jaedillene Laurino, then a seventh-grader at Imperial Valley Home School Academy, won the regional bee. Due to COVID, the 12-year-old spelled from her Brawley home over video conferencing, narrowly missing the Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals.

This year, Daniel said he is excited to represent the Imperial Valley in the National Spelling Bee and is grateful for the opportunity to do so. After a short rest, he said he plans to begin studying, “posthaste.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will air live on ION, starting with the semifinals on June 1 and the finals on June 2. The host will be actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton.