Reps 4 Vets Comes Off the ‘Bench’ to Help

IMPERIAL — Reps 4 Vets, an Imperial-based nonprofit which aims to support veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, held its first-ever March Muscle Massacre to raise funds to continue its work to “save our veteran’s lives, one rep at a time.”

Reps 4 Vets’ bench press competition was a small, humble event held inside 4:13 Fitness in Imperial on Saturday afternoon, March 26, where a little more than a dozen competitors paid $25 to compete by pressing a percentage of their body weight — 75 percent for men and 45 percent for women — for as many repetitions as possible.

While the top-three competitors in both the men’s and women’s divisions competed for cash prizes, multiple competitors expressed little interest in winning the prizes, instead wanting to support Reps 4 Vets and its mission.

“I’m an Army veteran myself, so I believe in Reps 4 Vets, and that they’re there helping out the veterans the best they can,” competitor Chris Jones after he finished competing.

Reps 4 Vets was founded right before the pandemic began by Brendon Brown, a combat veteran and crisis intervention chaplain turned fitness trainer. He formed the nonprofit as a way to support veterans struggling with PTSD through weight training and ministry.

George Contreras wraps his wrists before attempting to get as many reps as possible benching 75 percent of his body weight for the Reps 4 Vets March Muscle Massacre bench press competition and fundraiser at 4:13 Fitness in Imperial on Saturday, March 26. He went on to capture second place in the men’s category. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I was diagnosed with PTSD, depression, and anxiety when I left the military, and I struggled with suicidal thoughts and substance abuse. … I realized the only ones who cared and were going to help were those of us who have been through it” were other veterans, Brown said on Saturday. “So that’s why it’s a combat veteran-owned 501c3.”

Brown’s program grants veterans a free gym membership at 4:13 Fitness, a personal trainer, a personalized exercise program, a personal nutritional plan, and an optional veteran Bible study. More than anything, he said, the program aims to build a community where veterans can get support from those who understand.

Brown shared that he was motivated to start Reps 4 Vets after nearly committing suicide, then the next day having to talk his best friend out of committing suicide, and then again when he was contacted by a long-lost friend who had made a suicide attempt just two days after that.

Incidents like these are not unusual for our nation’s veterans, Brown said, with him citing that our nation loses 22 veterans a day to suicide, highlighting our nation’s armed forces mental health epidemic.

Reps 4 Vets founder Brendon Brown stretches before benching during his organization’s March Muscle Massacre bench press competition and fundraiser at 4:13 Fitness in Imperial on Saturday, March 26. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

While Reps 4 Vets is still a relatively new nonprofit, it has served 57 veterans in Imperial County, eight of whom required crisis intervention. Despite the successes, Brown said there was still a tremendous amount of work to be done, since the Valley is home to about 5,500 veterans.

Currently, there are six veterans in the Reps 4 Vets program, with an additional 11 on a waiting list since the program is limited in capacity due to the cost. Operational costs for the program are $425 a month per veteran, which severely limits the number of veterans the program can help.

“We cover the cost of operation by selling merchandize and holding fundraising events like this one,” Brown said. “With more funding we would be able to bring on another trainer and cut down the wait for the waiting list.”

For Navy veteran and first-place winner in the men’s competition, Dwayne Quamina, it was Brown’s passion and dedication to helping veterans that motivated him to compete. Quamina, who is an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro athlete, took Saturday’s competition by performing 58 repetitions.

“I came out to show support to Brendan and Reps for Vets. Me being a veteran myself, who is 100 percent disabled, I figured why not,” Quamina said. “I think (the) web survey is a great program actually helping people, so I definitely support it.”

Coming in a close second after Quamina was George Contreras, who performed 57 repetitions, and in third place was Albert Zavala, who performed 53 repetitions.

In the women’s division, first place went to Amy Bullock, who performed 33 repetitions, followed by Melanie Burke-Billups, who was able to perform 28 repetitions. In third place was Victoria Martinez, who initially tied with Diamond Aragon, both of whom performed 26 repetitions, but then Martinez went on to perform 46 during the tiebreaker.

Victoria Martinez gets ready to push out 46 reps of 45 percent of her body weight on the bench press during a tiebreaker for third place with Diamond Aragon during Reps 4 Vets’ March Muscle Massacre bench press competition and fundraiser at 4:13 Fitness in Imperial on Saturday, March 26. Martinez came out on top. Event spotter Joshua Hawk looks on. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I’m not going to lie; I don’t really bench at all. I just wanted to do it for the cause, and for (my money) to go to a charity that represents vets,” Martinez said. “I think it’s a cool thing. And I said, ‘why not? Why not join it?’”

Each of the winners won cash prizes, with first place getting $150, second place receiving $100, and third receiving, $75. However, Brown was unable to share how much March Muscle Madness was able to raise, since he had not finished processing the funds at the time of the interview.

Despite the fundraising efforts by Brown and his team, Reps 4 Vets will need continuing support from the Imperial Valley community in order to continue to help veterans since Reps 4 Vets is an independent organization.

“We have lots of volunteer opportunities for anyone who wants to help out, doing a lot of different things,” Brown said. “We are also happy to take monetary donations on our website, and we have Venmo and Cash App as well.”

To learn more about Reps 4 Vets, visit the website at reps4vets.com or at 360-349-7845.

The winners in the men’s category for Reps 4 Vets first-ever March Muscle Massacre bench press competition were Dwayne Quamina (from left) in first, George Contreras in second and Albert Zavala in third. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO