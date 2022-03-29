101st Schwingfest Takes Place Over Weekend

HOLTVILLE — The Swiss Club of Imperial Valley held the 101st annual Schwingfest folk-style wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 26 at the club’s headquarters in Holtville.

Top wrestler, or schoenschwinger, was Andrew Betschart of Ripon, with 59.25 points. He was followed by Connor Treat of Portland, Oregon, with 56 points; Patrick Richardson of Frances, Washington, with 55 points; Isaac Schali of Ripon, with 54.75; and Daniel Ledesma of Holtville, with 54.5 points.

Juniors were Connor Johnson of Brawley, with 58.5 points; Beau Williams of Holtville, with 56.5 points; Mattias Leimgruber of Holtville, with 54.5 points; Toby Sutter of Holtville, with 46.75 points; Sawyer Sanders of El Centro, with 44.75 points; and Fritz Sanders of El Centro, with 43.75.