CALEXICO — Karen Salais has known for a few years she was going to get the chance to wrestle in college, but one of her goals was to stay in California for college and make it possible for her family to see her compete.

The Calexico High School senior achieved her goal when she signed a letter-of-intent to wrestle at Menlo College in Atherton on March 23. While it won’t be a short trip for the family to see her compete, the Menlo Oaks do a lot of traveling and there will be opportunities to see her during events in Southern California.

“Menlo is pretty well known for women’s wrestling,” the 18-year-old Salais said. “It’s a really small private school but they have a good women’s program and they compete every year for the national championship.”

On March 12, Menlo finished third as a team at the NAIA National Championships in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Oaks were less than two points behind second-place Southern Oregon and just 32 points behind national champion Campbellsville University from Kentucky.

Calexico High School senior Karen Salais, top, keeps the pressure on Diana Olivarez-Gomez from Buchanan High of Clovis during the third-place match at the CIF Girls Wrestling State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 26. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SALAIS FAMILY

Menlo had more top-three finishers than any of the other 34 schools at the event, including one national champion and two second-place finishers.

Salais didn’t hesitate when asked what her goals would be upon arriving at Menlo.

“First thing I want to do is go there and be a national champion in my freshman year,” she said. “Obviously I know I’m going to have to work hard, but I’m not going there just to wrestle, I want to win.”

The Bulldog knows all about winning, having captured four CIF-San Diego Section championships, three CIF Masters championships and placing at the CIF State Championships three times, including two third-place finishes.

On Feb. 26, in Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena, she took third place in the 106-pound division for the second time in her high school career. She placed sixth in the 101-pound division as a freshman, third as a sophomore at 106 pounds and third as a senior. The state championships were canceled during her junior year due to COVID.

While Salais knew she’d be wrestling in college somewhere, the opportunity at Menlo came about quickly after the coaches reached out to her coaches, parents and then her. The whole process took about three days from contact to signing.

“I’d always heard about Menlo and some girls I know are already wrestling there,” Salais said. “I knew it was expensive and the coaching staff only looks at the best of the best.”

Salais father, Francisco Salais, has helped coach her since she took up the sport in the summer after the seventh grade.

“I’m happy she is staying in California and we will have the opportunity to see her wrestle,” Francisco Salais said. “It is expensive, but they awarded her almost a full scholarship. It’s not quite 100 percent, but it’s close.”

While her father and other coaches have helped along the way, Karen Salais talked about missing her mom when she moves 580 miles away to Atherton, near the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I’m excited to go, but of course I’m going to miss my family, especially my mom,” Salais said. “We were just talking about it. She’s super happy for me but I really feel like they are gonna miss me.”