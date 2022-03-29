SOFTBALL: Vikings Win Title Game Rematch

HOLTVILLE — In a thrilling rematch of last year’s CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship game, the Holtville High School softball team was once again able to beat Bayfront Charter of Chula Vista, 8-7, in a nonleague game here on Friday, March 25.

The two teams met in June for the Division IV title with the Vikings (9-4 overall) able to win the championship, 13-7.

The rematch saw Holtville get on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. It would remain 1-0 until the top of the fourth when the Sharks plated two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Bayfront added three runs in the top of the fifth inning to build a 5-1 advantage, but the Vikings responded with three in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to 5-4. Holtville scored one in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, 5-5, and neither team was able to score in the seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth inning, Bayfront scored twice to build a 7-5 lead, but the Vikings would rally with three runs in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off, 8-7, victory.

In the decisive eighth inning, sophomore Brooke Strahm singled to lead off the inning and went to second when junior Kallie Strahm reached on an error. Sophomore Kaitlyn Havens singled to score Brook Strahm while Kalli Strahm took third.

Junior Sofie Irungaray singled to right field to score Kalli Strahm and tie the score 7-7, with Havens advancing to third and Irungaray to second on the throw to third base. The Sharks then got a strikeout for the first out and senior Jordan Segura went in to pinch run for Havens at third base.

Freshman Addison Clunn then came up and hit a fly ball to center field that was deep enough to score Segura on the sacrifice fly, giving Holtville the 8-7 win.

Kalli Strahm pitched a complete game for Holtville, allowing seven runs on 15 hits with five strikeouts. She also had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Junior Kamryn Walker had one hit, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Irungaray had one hit and two RBIs.

Up next for the Vikings is a trip to La Jolla at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, followed by a nonleague home game against Imperial at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.