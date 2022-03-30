Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: March 22-28

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from March 22 through March 28.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

6:26 a.m.: Four deputies responded to reports of a white female adult causing a disturbance on Spa Road in Niland by jumping on a vehicle and exposing herself. The reporting party advised that the woman appeared to be under the influence.

7:50 a.m.: Deputies made contact with a white male adult wearing a gray sweater and a mini skirt, standing in a field near the corner of LaBrucherie Road and Lincoln Avenue outside of El Centro. The man told deputies that he was looking for his missing wife.

2:52 p.m.: A man and his dog were in a motorcycle crash on Highway 115 at Zenos Road near Holtville.

3:48 p.m.: An officer on patrol in a desert area near Niland was approached by a female subject who asked the deputy to leave her backyard. The deputy advised the woman that he was not in her backyard, that he was in the open desert. The woman began to record the deputy and left the area.

5:50 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a motorhome on fire at the corner of Memphis Avenue and Fifth Street in Niland.

11:17 p.m.: Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who advised that her car was stuck on the railroad tracks at Main Street in Niland and a train was coming. Deputies contacted Union Pacific Railroad employees who advised that they would contact the train managers to try to stop the train.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

11:16 a.m.: California Highway Patrol officers advised deputies that a small propeller plane had made an emergency landing on Evan Hewes Highway at Dunaway Road.

1:48 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a naked male subject in a canal near the corner of Dogwood Road and Keystone Road outside of Imperial yelling at passing vehicles.

3:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to a haystack fire near Heber.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

4:17 p.m.: A resident of Spa Road in Niland reported that a woman who was nude from the waist down was outside his trailer yelling and screaming “help” and was covered in water after turning the hose on. The reporting party told deputies that they believed the woman was on drugs.

3:03 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover accident at the corner of Atlantic Road and North Marina Road in Salton City. Bystanders told deputies that the driver ran away into the desert carrying a bag and then a forklift came and took the vehicle away.

12:50 a.m.: A resident of Main Street in Seeley reported that an unknown suspect poured a gallon of milk and melted cheese onto his vehicle. The caller requested extra patrol checks of the area.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

10:59 p.m.: A resident of Rio Vista Street in Seeley requested a welfare check on his sister after receiving a text message from his cousin stating, “I’m going to shoot up her car with my BB gun.”

11:07 p.m.: A woman and child home alone on York Road near Bard reported that somebody knocked on their living room window, but when they checked outside, nobody was there. According to the caller, a relative who lives a few miles away reported having the same problem.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

11:40 a.m.: An unknown suspect grabbed a yellow tool box from Ace Hardware on Fifth Street and ran out of the store without paying, making their getaway in a green GMC Suburban with a blonde, female driver and Arizona plates. The vehicle left westbound on Evan Hewes Highway.

5:46 p.m.: Deputies were called to a barber shop on Holt Avenue after a customer got into a verbal dispute with the barber over their son’s haircut.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

4:24 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a male subject with a gray shopping bag on his head trying to open car doors near the Shell gas station on the 500 block of East Fifth Street.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

6:58 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a male subject yelling and causing a disturbance at Holt Park. The man was last seen wearing no shirt and running after children.