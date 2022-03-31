HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School Principal Anthony Arevalo took home the FFA California Star Administrator Award for the Southern District during the FFA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento by leading with a “student first” philosophy.

During the conference, held Saturday, March 26 through Tuesday, March 29, Arevalo was honored alongside five other administrators in the other California divisions.

Arevalo was recognized for his dedication to the organization and unwavering support that he provides to the Holtville FFA Chapter, going what many would consider above and beyond what is necessary.

Though in an interview on Tuesday, Arevalo shifted the focus away from himself and toward the members of Holtville FFA.

“I just want to give my students more than what I had growing up … I am just here to support my students and the teachers,” he said.

As an Imperial Valley native, Arevalo graduated from Brawley Union High School in 2003, and at the time, the students had to choose between activities like FFA or playing sports. Arevalo chose to dedicate himself to wrestling and other sports, a decision that he now regrets.

Holtville High School Principal Anthony Arevalo shares his victory with the only person on his team that was present to celebrate, Holtville High School Athletic Director C.J. Johnston. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Not wanting his own students to have to choose, Arevalo worked with FFA administrators Lindsay Cox, Carson Cronkright and Jennifer Sutter, and Holtville athletic director C.J. Johnston to create an environment where students can participate it has many activities as they want.

It is actually this team that Arevalo attributes all of his success to as an FFA administrator, along with the creative nature of being administrator for a small high school, with only about 530 students total, with a comparatively small budget.

“I can’t begin to thank my team enough; this is all really their work … I’m only really here to support the teachers and the students,” Arevalo said.

Despite his humble comments, Arevalo was willing to share that he enjoys assisting students with their projects, even describing himself as being handy with a hammer. He was particularly fond of building a chicken coop at the school, saying that he had never built one before and enjoyed learning about constructing one.

His fellow staff members, on the other hand, disagree with Arevalo’s humility, and in an email on March 29, while she was still in Sacramento for the conference, Holtville agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Jennifer Sutter spoke highly of Arevalo and the work he does for his students.

“Mr. Arevalo goes far beyond the typical job title of principal to support the agricultural program. Mr. Arevalo can be seen buying Nylons, driving students’ places, expediting paperwork and making phone call check-ins a priority, all to ensure Holtville FFA can be as successful as possible,” Sutter stated. “There is no principal quite like him.”

Attending the Leadership Conference

Arevalo traveled to Sacramento independently of the rest of the Holtville FFA group, returning on Sunday, March 27, while the rest of his team remained to compete, taking several more victories back to Holtville Unified School District, according to Sutter.

The most notable victory was that of Melanie Orozco, who was elected to the 2022-2023 State FFA Officer Team by the California State FFA Delegation to serve as the next State Reporter. Melanie will be moving to Galt after graduation, where she will live with her five teammates in California State FFA Officer Housing, serving more than 97,000 FFA members across the state.

“I am most excited to work with my new State FFA Officer team, although I am nervous about moving nine hours away. I cannot wait to have the opportunity to serve the members of California FFA full-time,” Orozco stated in an email.

Pine School in Holtville took home a state championship, with its Discovery Team of Ellie Moiola, Owen Osterkamp, and Loren Dhalliwal earning a Silver Bowl Award for their work in the field of agriscience.

“Once they announced us as state champions, trying to find my mom in the sea of 5,000 blue jackets was a surreal experience that I will never forget” Ellie stated in an email.

Aside from being able to attend the conference, Principal Arevalo said that the students on the trip also got a chance to tour the state Capitol, despite it being closed, and the students met with California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

For one student, it was her principal’s dedication to his students that left an impression.

“It was so encouraging having Mr. Arevalo here in Sacramento with us. We felt so supported and know as we move forward as an FFA Chapter, he has a better understanding of what the FFA is and how it works,” stated Kaylee Hawk, a Holtville FFA student, in an email.

Pine School in Holtville took home a state championship, with its Discovery Team of Ellie Moiola, Owen Osterkamp, and Loren Dhalliwal earning a Silver Bowl Award for their work in the field of agriscience during the FFA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento. Discovery is for FFA members younger than the high school level. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE FFA