CALEXICO — On what would have been Cesar Chavez’s 95th birthday, the youth movement of Calexico made its voice heard with a nearly daylong exercise in civil disobedience in support of the city’s teachers during a walkout that started Thursday morning, March 31.

At its peak, some 150 or more students carried handwritten signs calling for better treatment for Associated Calexico Teachers membership by Calexico Unified School District in their ongoing contract dispute. The walkout continued throughout the school day, where waves of students would leave campus and gather near Camarena Memorial Library several hundred yards south of the school.

“We are here to support and to let the district know how much the teacher situation is impacting us. To them, teachers seem to just be numbers. We seem to be just numbers to them. So we wanted to make sure that they know that we’re the real deal, and we’re here to support our teachers,” said an 18-year-old senior who has had a leadership role in not just Thursday’s walkout, but at various protests throughout the year.

The student spoke to the Calexico Chronicle late Thursday night on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. He believes the district is looking for students to blame.

Thursday’s walkout came just a day after more than 80 district teachers did not show up to work in what was believed to be a “sickout” resulting from the protracted contract strife, generally, and a decision the school board made on Tuesday night, March 29 to change the district’s benefits, specifically.

Although the senior Bulldog speaking with anonymity was among the leaders of the collective action, he said the peaceful walkout was organized and carried out by students alone, which runs counter to statements to the media by the Calexico Unified School District and its board president, which cast some level of blame for the walkout on oft-controversial Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña. The council member, who can be a lightning rod for criticism, could be seen protesting and marching with the students, and at some points he seemed to be taking a leadership or advisory role.

After a march by Calexico High School students who walked out of class on Thursday, March 31 they gather on the corner of Encinas Avenue and Belcher Street in front of Camarena Memorial Library. A Calexico police officer can be seen at the center of the activity. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I disagree with what he did. He put our students in jeopardy,” Calexico Unified School District board President Lorenzo Calderon Jr. told the Calexico Chronicle earlier in the day Thursday.

The fact that the youths were skirting California Education Code and school district policy on mandatory attendance of public school by walking out during school hours was a point of contention for the district.

“We were disappointed to witness Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña appearing to lead the student ‘Walkout’ to Andrade Ave. The students marched to the front of the District Office, where the administration heard Mr. Ureña instruct students to protest peacefully,” the district’s statement to the media read.

“The group of students then sat down in the middle of the street on Andrade Ave to demonstrate. While the students were sitting in the street, cars and semi-trucks passed them. Students then began to march again down Highway 98 and then to Encinas Ave. To ensure student safety, district personnel, proctors, and other staff members followed the students as they marched with Council Member Ureña,” the statement continued. “Mr. Ureña and the group of students then returned to the Public Library and continued demonstrating throughout the school day. Our staff continued to monitor the students to ensure they remained safe while off school grounds during school hours.”

Calexico police Sgt. Victor Legaspi (staring straight ahead) speaks with Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña (far left) during a walkout of Calexico High School students on Thursday morning, March 31 in support of their teachers. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Ureña initially declined to comment for this story. But he contacted the Chronicle on Friday morning, April 1.

“It is cynical and offensive for CUSD to think that their best and brightest students, many destined to the best universities in the world, can’t organize a peaceful protest on their own,” the council member wrote. “We are talking about students that got into the best universities in the world despite a low-quality education at Calexico Unified School District.

“We should believe they are more than capable of doing things on their own. Otherwise the district has failed,” he added.

As an aside, lame duck district Superintendent Carlos Gonzales resigned from his position as of Friday morning, board President Calderon confirmed to the Chronicle. He gave no reason publically, so it isn’t known if it had any connection to the events of the past two days.

Between the walkout and the supposed sickout, Calexico campuses have been chaotic scenes.

Calexico High students carry signs in support of their teachers during a school walkout on Thursday, March 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“It’s hard times for Calexico, and we’re going to get through this,” Calderon said.

The Calexico school board in November declined to renew Gonzales’ employment contract, which was scheduled to end in June. The search is now underway for a permanent replacement. There has been no word on who will be interim superintendent.

Meanwhile, the senior Bulldog said the timing of Thursday’s walkout was a happy accident that it fell on Cesar Chavez Day, which honors the man known for peaceful resistance and civil disobedience. But the walkout was a move of solidarity for the teachers, following Tuesday’s board meeting and Wednesday’s sickout.

“Today we decided to do this because we know that it’s time to do something. We can’t just stay silent the board needs to take us seriously for once. It’s been months of us doing demonstrations, and it’s finally time,” he said. “So it was very much of a coincidence. It’s a nice coincidence for us.”

The students have been passionate and active all year long, rallying before school board meetings, standing on the street with signs in front of district schools and the district office, and “we started off by wearing black on a specific day and posting (on social media) and saying how we were there for the teachers,” the senior added.

When contacted for his take on the walkout, Associated Calexico Teachers president and Calexico High teacher Xavier Rodriguez said he had been instructing class throughout the day on Thursday and heard rumors of the walkout but had no direct knowledge if it indeed took place or what the motivation behind the action may have been.

When told that the act was reportedly made as a show of solidarity with ACT members who are negotiating for better pay, Rodriguez said he felt flattered.

Teachers exist for the betterment of their students and to position them for success in life, he said. Similarly, students have a wholly distinct way of seeing and feeling and are continuously taught by teachers to stand up for what they believe in, he added.

“When they have something to say it’s important to listen,” Rodriguez said in a phone interview late Thursday afternoon.

The anonymous senior said what is happening with the teachers does indeed have an effect in the classroom, mostly by the teachers only doing what their current contract requires and nothing more.

“Teachers did not offer tutoring. They did not do a lot of other activities because it was not part of their contract, and we as a student population have come to understand that. We aren’t mad at the teachers, because we understand how hard it is for them to make a living wage,” the Bulldog said. “We see them every day, we talk to them every day. They tell us their life stories, they help us out. So we’ve seen it.”

It’s not clear whether there will be any fallout against the students who left class. While that was not expressly addressed in the school district’s statement, it was implied when Ed Code and district attendance policy was alluded to, which the senior Calexico High student understands.

These are considered unexcused absences and the school has every right to act, but the students — at least the one we spoke to — is well-versed in the American Civil Liberties Union handbook on such acts of defiance.

“ACLU does state that the school cannot do any harsher punishments than that are already in the handbook,” he said. “Therefore, we aren’t necessarily scared of (punishment), because we know our rights. We are aware of what’s going on.”

An ACLU Q&A on school walkouts states: “What they can’t do is discipline you more harshly because of the political nature of the message behind your action.”

Likewise, the California Schools Board Association states: “Schools may give students an unexcused absence for missing class, and may limit disruptive actions by students, but schools should not discipline students simply for engaging in political speech.”

Julio Morales contributed information to this story.