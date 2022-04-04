IMPERIAL — The search for a new superintendent/president of Imperial Valley College has been narrowed to three finalists, and the campus community as well as the public at large will have an opportunity on Monday, April 25, to hear from the candidates and ask them questions at the forum.

The IVC Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting immediately following the open forum, when the board will be doing its own closed-session interviews. The appointment of the new superintendent/president is expected at the May 18 IVC Board of Trustees meeting.

The candidates are:

Javier Ayala, Ph.D., dean of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development at Grossmont College

Lennor Johnson, Ed.D, interim president/superintendent, Imperial Valley College

Tammy Robinson, Ed.D, vice president of Instruction at Cañada College in Redwood City.

The candidate selected will replace former IVC Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D, who left in August.

The public forum will begin at 1:30 p.m. in room 2734 on campus. Leading up to the open forum, employees, students, and community members are invited to submit questions for the candidates by emailing IVC Chief Human Resources Officer Clint Dougherty at clint.dougherty@imperial.edu.

Submissions will be reviewed for equal employment opportunity appropriateness. Related or similar questions will be grouped together and asked as one question. Due to open forum time constraints, the college cannot guarantee that all questions will be presented to the candidates. The open forum will end at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Javier Ayala

Dr. Javier Ayala is an experienced leader with more than 20 years of experience in senior and executive roles within higher education. Driven by a passion for student success and community partnerships, he builds environments that empower students to thrive and forges mutually beneficial outcomes within the community, according to the IVC press release.

He makes it his mission to remove barriers to student success while enabling institutions to navigate complex regulatory environments and providing sound administrative, academic, financial, and operational leadership, the release states.

Prior to his role with Grossmont College in San Diego as an academic leader, Ayala served as campus dean of Monroe Community College, part of the State University of New York. Earlier in his career, Dr. Ayala provided leadership to Umpqua Community College, first as the dean of Curriculum & Instruction, and later as the vice president of Instruction. During his time at Umpqua, he led institution-wide strategic academic planning, financial leadership, new programs, facilities development, and increased enrollment growth. In addition, throughout his career, Dr. Ayala has engaged with students as a faculty member and classroom teacher.

Dr. Ayala holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education with an emphasis on equity issues from Oregon State University, a master’s in Educational Leadership with a focus on policy, management, and organization from the University of Oregon, and a bachelor’s in Global & Comparative Politics from Willamette University.

He is committed to investing in his communities, serving as a Governing Board Trustee for the Lemon Grove School District in San Diego County, a Regional Council Director for the Association for California Community College Administrators, and Chair of the Skilled Workforce Committee for the San Diego East County Economic Development Council. He also serves as Subject-Matter Expert and Peer Reviewer for the California Community College Institutional Effectiveness Partnership Initiative.

Dr. Tammy Robinson

Dr. Tammy Robinson has more than 25 years of experience as a community college administrator and faculty member. Dr. Robinson has served as the vice president of Instruction at Cañada College in Redwood City, since 2018. Prior to this position, she served as the dean of Global Learning Programs and Services and dean for Social Science and Creative Arts at Skyline College in San Bruno. She also served as interim vice president of Academic Services Services/athletic director/CIO at Lassen Community College in Susanville from 2013-2015. Dr. Robinson is a former English professor and served as the department chair of English/ESL/Linguistics Department at Los Angeles City College in Los Angeles.

She is vice president of the California Community College Chief Instructional Officers Executive Board and serves on several national boards including the Workforce Development Commission for the American Association of Community Colleges. She remains active in hosting community, statewide and national events that affect both students and future leaders in education.

Dr. Robinson holds a doctorate in Education with an emphasis in Community College Administration from the University of Southern California; a Master of Arts degree in English with an emphasis in Rhetoric and Composition from California State University, Dominguez Hills; a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an Associate of Arts degree in Social Science from Cerritos College.

Dr. Lennor Johnson

Dr. Lennor Johnson has served as the interim superintendent/president for Imperial Valley College since August. His prior appointment for three years was the vice president of Student Services and Equity and two years as the dean of Student Services & Special Projects. His experience in higher education spans more than 24 years, and he has dedicated his career to helping students achieve their educational goals and closing equity gaps.

Dr. Johnson has an unwavering commitment to helping underserved students overcome barriers to achieving their academic and career goals, which is evident throughout his career. Before joining IVC, Dr. Johnson served in several leadership capacities within the higher education sector, including campus director, dean, graduate curriculum chair, professor, Director of Community Relations, and academic advisor. As campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, he served as the chief executive officer over two campuses (Bayshore and Milwaukee). In this role, he led several key initiatives that resulted in the Bayshore Campus being named “Campus of the Year” for superior operational outcomes, including outstanding financial performance, best career placement and salary rates, lowest cohort default rate, and most improved student retention.

Dr. Johnson is active in the community. He currently serves as a member of the Imperial Rotary Club, and he is a participant in the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, where he advocates for education reform and economic development, particularly for minoritized communities. He was a founding board member of Elevation Foundation, a non-profit organization designed to help at-risk youth obtain the skills, education, employment, and community connections necessary to lead successful lives.

Dr. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Robert Morris University, a master’s degree in Business Administration from Governors State University, and a Doctorate in Education from Argosy University. He also served four honorable years in the United States Marine Corps.

Dr. Johnson has two children and resides in Imperial.