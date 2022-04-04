GOLF: Charity Tourney Set for April 16

HOLTVILLE — The 15th annual John Kirchenbauer Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled to tee off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Del Rio Country Club in Brawley, giving local golfers the opportunity to win cash and prizes at several holes along the course.

The annual event, a fundraiser for the Holtville High Green and Gold Hall of Fame, is back after taking two years off due to the COVID pandemic. The tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Hall of Fame, which helps fund children’s sports camps and scholarships for graduating students.

There will be various hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin challenges along the course, offering golfers a chance to win a litte cash. There will also be a longest drive competition.

There’s even a hole this year where golfers can bet on their own talents. On Hole No. 13, golfers will have the opportunity to put up cash and get 2-to-1 odds on if they can get it on the green. If it lands on the green the golfer cashes.

“Holtville is known for taking care of its own and helping pay it forward for the kids in the community. This is a great tournament benefitting a great cause,” said Mark Allegranza, the tournament director for the Green and Gold Hall of Fame. “This is what we are raising funds for, to help kids with their camps and scholarships.”

In addition to the chance to win money on the course, golfers will be entered into a drawing at the tournament that features tickets to upcoming Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings tickets. A silent auction will also be held at the tournament for a VIP experience at some professional sports contests in Los Angeles.

The tournament format is a four-man scramble with the entry fee set at $100 per player. The entry deadline for individuals or full four-person teams is Friday, April 8.

The entry fee includes a complimentary breakfast burrito prior to the tournament and a luncheon immediately after the tournament, during the drawing and awards ceremony.

The tournament is named after longtime physical education teacher and wrestling coach John Kirchenbauer who taught and coached at Holtville High, as well as Central Union High.

“Everybody loved Kirch (Kirchenbauer). They loved the passion he taught with and he coached with,” Allegranza said. “He was a great family guy to everyone and you know he loved golf.”

Those interested in signing up for the tournament can visit the Holtville Chamber of Commerce or call 760-356-2923, or call Allegranza at 760-455-9338.