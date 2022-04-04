Legion Auxiliary Announces Girls State Selection

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High student Yasmin Corral has been selected by the Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Post 138 as its delegate to the 79th annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls State conference.

Each year, the local auxiliary chooses a delegate, first and second alternate to attend the annual event, which includes a week of learning focused on responsible citizenship, leadership, and love for God and country.

Bradley-Keffer Post 138 is proud to participate in the event, and encourages junior high school students to apply, always with the great cooperation of the high school counselors.

The auxiliary’s application process includes an essay, an interview at the Legion post, and requires parental authorization. In the event anything prevents participation of the delegate, an alternate may attend.

Delegates and alternates will be able to apply as volunteers at the annual Girls State a few years later and benefit from the program if they would like to take it, the auxiliary stated in a press release.

This year’s event will take place from June 27 to July 2 at California State University, Sacramento.

The ALA California Girls State Department is assigning a charter bus in central locations to make transport accessible to all. They also need a volunteer “City Mom” who will be on the bus on the way there and back and can volunteer in the program.

The auxiliary also is extending an invitation to those who are related to a veteran to joint ALA Unit 138, Bradley- Keffer Post in Holtville. The organization works on behalf of local veterans, and also shares different programs with the community, like Girls State.

Information on the youth programs offered by ALA is available at: https://www.legion-aux.org/Brochures/Youth-Programs-Brochure