HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School baseball team broke open a one-run game with a five-run fifth inning and beat Imperial High, 10-5, in an Imperial Valley League matchup here on Friday, April 1.

The Vikings (8-6-2 overall, 2-0 in IVL) got solid pitching and timely hitting to take the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers, after winning the first game on Tuesday, March 29, 4-3 in Imperial.

Holtville senior J.R. Garewal got the start on Friday, April 1, going the first five innings and leaving with a 9-3 lead. Garewal struck out four, walked one and hit one batter en route to getting the win. Senior Rafa Espinoza pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs, walking three and striking out five.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead after one inning, but the Tigers pushed a run across in the top of the second to tie it, 1-1. Imperial (6-8-1 overall, 0-2 in IVL) scored twice in the top of the fourth inning with freshman Carter Tucker singling and scoring later on a wild pitch, then getting an RBI single from senior Matthew Wiewel.

Trailing 3-1, Holtville scored three in the bottom of the fourth on three walks, an error and an RBI single from junior catcher Nic Pacheco, to take a 4-3 lead. Pacheco finished the game with three hits, including an RBI triple in the Vikings’ five-run fifth inning.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work in the cage and my approach is way better this year than it was last year,” said the 17-year-old Pacheco. “I had a high leg kick last season and I’ve worked on pivoting off the heal to be quicker to the ball.”

Holtville High School sophomore John Chambers scores a run during the Vikings’ 10-5 Imperial Valley League victory over Imperial in Holtville on Friday, April 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Holtville banged out five hits in the inning with singles from Garewal, junior Raul Sierra, senior Donovan Johnston and Espinoza. Sierra scored three times in the game with two singles and two walks.

“We’ve been working a lot on execution and game situations,” said Benny Carter, Holtville’s fourth-year head coach. “In practice we make it a point to put them in situations that they are going to see in games.”

In the Tuesday, March 29, game in Imperial, the Vikings jumped on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the second, then the Tigers answered with one in the bottom of the fourth to make it 2-1. Holtville added two in the top of the fifth to go up 4-1, but the Tigers responded with two in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-3, but failed to score in the bottom of the seventh.

“Any day you get a win on the diamond is a good day,” Carter said. “Obviously this puts us in a good spot for league getting two wins in the first week. The competition is going to be tough, but as long as we don’t make silly mistakes and mental errors we should be able to compete.”

The Vikings were scheduled to play Brawley at home on Tuesday, April 5, but that game has been moved to later in the season. Holtville’s next game is Wednesday, April 6, at Petco Park in San Diego when the Vikings take on Southwest at 4 p.m. in an IVL contest.

Tickets for the game at Petco Park are $20 and include a ticket to the May 23 San Diego Padres’ home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Tickets can be purchased at the Holtville High School office by getting in touch with Athletic Director C.J. Johnston.

Tickets purchased directly at Petco Park won’t include the ticket to the Padres’ game.

Holtville is scheduled to play Brawley at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Weist Field in Brawley.