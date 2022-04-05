El Centro’s CUHSD Seeking New Superintendent

Dr. Ward Andrus, Central Union High School District superintendent | TWITTER PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The Murrieta Valley Unified School District has selected current Central Union High School District Superintendent Ward Andrus to be its next superintendent beginning July 1, according to a CUHSD press release.

Andrus will end his service with the Central district on June 30. The Central Union High School District Board of Trustees has begun the recruitment process for the next district superintendent with the “same diligence and serious effort as in the past,” the press release states.

The board selected McPherson and Jacobson, national recruiting firm, to assist in the process. The goal is to select a worthy replacement in the next few months.

The Board of Trustees request that community members provide input on the qualities and characteristics of the next school leader by completing an online survey.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CentralUHSD-English

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CentralUHSD-Spanish

More information can be found at: https://www.cuhsd.net/Superintendent-Search/index.html