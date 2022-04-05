IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from March 29 through April 2.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

7:20 a.m.: An Imperial Irrigation District employee reported finding a camo backpack containing a revolver on Jones Road at the Highline Canal.

10:40 a.m.: A concerned citizen reported that three male subjects were standing beside a car on Austin Road at Evan Hewes Highway near El Centro shooting a rifle toward town. The caller advised that the shooters “did not seem like hunters.”

5:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to Highway 86 at Parkyns Road in Heber for reports of a male subject standing in the middle of the road making shooting hand gestures at passing vehicles.

8:41 p.m.: Deputies were asked to be on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a hammer, hitting them in the head three times, at the 7-Eleven store in El Centro.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

11:54 a.m.: Deputies were asked to be on the lookout for a red 2021 Jeep Wrangler that was stolen from the 600 block of Wake Avenue in El Centro.

11:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident in a field at the corner of Highway 86 and McCabe Road near El Centro.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

6:17 p.m.: Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 8 at Greys Well Road near Winterhaven. The victim was reported to have road rash to the back and shoulder and an arm injury.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

4:19 a.m.: A resident of Niland Avenue in Niland called 911 to report one male subject and one female subject throwing rocks at each other in the area.

5:07 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal on Gentry Road near Brawley.

10:38 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a Hispanic male adult with no shirt and no pants defecating next to a canal near the corner of Dogwood Road and Villa Avenue north of El Centro.

5:50 p.m.: A resident of Banta Court in Imperial called deputies after a large cat ran into her home and she was unable to remove the cat from underneath her bed.

9:32 p.m.: A resident of East Main Street in Niland reported that three to four subjects had spit on her and were now on the roof of her trailer.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

5:41 a.m.: A woman called 911 from Slab City to report that she had been assaulted.

3:50 p.m.: Deputies received a report that four Russian subjects had crossed the border and were requesting assistance.

7:02 p.m.: An irate subject called 911 from East Holton Road near El Centro and reported that her sister murdered their father and is still inside the residence. Dispatchers noted that the caller seemed to be rambling.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

2:52 a.m.: A subject called 911 from San Pasqual Road at Baseline Road in Winterhaven and reported that four subjects in a white sedan had tried to run him off the road.

8:29 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a male subject wearing shorts and no shirt firing a gun at the corner of Tank Road and Low Road in Niland.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

9:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Underwood Road and Holt Road for reports of a fight between a male subject and a female subject inside a vehicle.

6:39 p.m.: A resident of Olive Avenue called deputies to report his suspicions that a neighbor was selling drugs out of his home and that juveniles are constantly coming and going from the home and “putting things in their backpacks and pockets.” Deputies conducted a patrol check of the area but didn’t find any suspicious subjects.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

9:28 a.m.: Deputies responded to Sixth Street Cooling on Olive Avenue after several ammonia alarms sounded at the facility.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

7:24 p.m.: A resident of Orange Avenue reported that somebody threw a plastic bottle through their window and then sprayed an unknown substance through the window.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

9:41 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a woman in her 30s possibly having a seizure at the Shell Station of Fifth Street.