EL CENTRO — Sensing that their “backs are up against a wall,” the county Board of Supervisors reluctantly adopted a trash disposal ordinance to comply with state standards aimed at recycling organic waste and reducing climate pollutants.

The board’s reluctance to adopt the ordinance during its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 5 stemmed from the expected costs it would have on the county’s general fund.

“This is another unfunded mandate that we will have to undertake,” said county Public Works Director John Gay during a presentation to the board.

Part of those expenses will come from the county’s requirement to provide waste collection services to its residential and commercial service users, who currently pay $78 a year for access to the county’s eight landfills.

The county has about three and a half years to transition over to a collection service before it starts to incur fines from the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Department of Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) for noncompliance, Gay said.

Because its waste management program has been operating at a deficit, which last year totaled about $1.3 million, the transition to a waste collection service could also present an opportunity to address the issue, he said.

Since 2007, waste disposal expenditures have exceeded revenues, amounting to about $30 million, Gay told the board.

Additional costs associated with complying with the state’s mandatory recycling regulations include the county’s monitoring and enforcement efforts.

“The reality is we will have to increase our pricing,” Gay said, adding that the $78 annual fee for ratepayers may increase by 300 percent.

To do so, the county will likely follow the process laid out by the Proposition 218, which gives the citizenry the right to vote on the proposed hike in fees.

The CalRecycle program requires jurisdictions to adopt an enforceable program for the collection and recycling of organic waste and food recovery, and sets timelines to do so.

Last year, the county was found to have been out of compliance with the CalRecycle program and in November adopted a solid waste program that included hauling its waste to a landfill in Arizona.

Tuesday’s adoption of the ordinance also opens the door for the county to apply for grants that could help with its transition away from the use of its remaining landfills in Calexico and Niland.

By closing the landfills, Gay said the county could expect to save about $630,000 in departmental labor costs. Existing Public Works personnel would not be laid off but shifted instead to the department’s roads division, Gay said.

The board voted 4-0 to adopt the ordinance. Supervisor Ray Castillo was absent.

“This is no longer something that we can place on the backburner,” board Chair Jesus Eduardo Escobar said.

Afterschool Program to Get 2 New Vans

Two new vans are slated to help shuttle participants in the county’s new afterschool and weekend program for youth in underserved unincorporated areas.

The purchase of the two midsize vans was made possible by the board’s approval of the expenditure of $67,000 in Youthful Offender Block Grant Program funds.

The afterschool and weekend program, called Project Aspire, was launched in Westmorland by a collaboration between the county Probation Department, Free Library Parks and Recreation and Public Works in February and is scheduled to expand to Heber and Salton City.

The vans will be used to transport the program’s participating eight to 10 year olds for programming and field trips, including to the Imperial Valley Desert Museum, the San Diego Zoo and possibly a San Diego Padres game, Chief Probation Officer Dan Prince told the board.

Public Health Provides COVID-19 Update

The county continues to experience downward trends in its COVID-19 positivity rate and daily case rate, which stood at 7.2 percent and four new cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, April 5, respectively.

The county had only one active outbreak at a congregant setting to report as of Tuesday, and boasted a vaccination rate that exceeded 95 percent, county Public Health Director Janette Angulo told the board.

The greater availability of hospital beds and intensive-care unit beds presented another highlight of the county’s current status, Angulo said.

“All in all, we are in a really good situation,” she said.

Yet, Angulo did express some concern about the 46 percent of the Valley’s eligible population that have had their booster shots.

“More people still need a booster in our community,” she said.

Starting on Tuesday, April 5, the county Public Health Department also began hosting COVID-19 and influenza vaccine clinics at its office at 935 Broadway, in El Centro.

The county’s COVID-19 testing sites in Brawley and its mobile unit in the Bucklin Park parking lot are also now offering antigen tests, aside from the PCR tests.