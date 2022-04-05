Valle 2 Valle Brings Focus to the Eclectic

A 10-minute clip of Ronni NoGood at Valle 2 Valle. | MARCIE LANDEROS VIDEO

EL CENTRO — For Anthony Ramirez, one of three members of San Diego-based Glass Spells, Valle 2 Valle marked a special moment for the keyboardist — it was the first time he has been able to play in his home community post-pandemic.

“I haven’t gotten to play in the Valley since the Carrot Festival before the pandemic. … It always feels good to come home and play here,” said Calexico native Ramirez while waiting to take the stage, sitting inside Tumco Private Bar on the second floor of The Vibe Event Center in El Centro.

Calexico native Anthony Ramirez of Glass Spells perform at San Diego’s Soda Bar on March 11. The three-piece synth-driven group performed at Valle 2 Valle in El Centro on Saturday, April 2. | COURTESY OF CHRISTINA RUBALCAVA OF WE ARE ALL MAD HERE PHOTO

The Valle 2 Valle music, art and car show brought a varied and lengthy slate of bands and artists to downtown El Centro, shutting down part of the 700 block of Main Street on Saturday, April 2.

Strangers & Co. hosted Valle 2 Valle inside and in front of The Vibe Event Center in El Centro. The car show functioned as a free community event, where anyone could walk through classic cars while eating and shopping at vendor booths.

Inside, people paid entry for the music and art show portions. The Vibe’s main stage on the first floor featured musicians performing throughout the day and late into the night. Upstairs in Tumco Private Bar, the visual art was being displayed in a gallery-like setting.

Valle 2 Valle drew in more than 20 artists from the Imperial Valley, Coachella Valley, Mexicali, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, including San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus Gallery Director Luis Hernandez.

“This is great … I grew up here, and we never had events like this before, and now all the cities are doing art walks … and look, everyone one here, including the guys who brought the cars, are artists,” Hernandez said just outside The Vibe’s front doors.

While Hernandez is employed by SDSU-IV, he stressed he was exhibiting his art on his own as a private citizen. His piece was set for exhibition in the stairwell leading up to Tumco Private Bar, a series of detailed drawings set up in frames that stacked on top of one another, making it equal part drawing and sculpture.

Luis Hernandez’s art is set up in the stairwell leading to the Tumco Private Bar on the second story of The Vibe Event Center in El Centro as part of the Valle 2 Valle music, art and car show on Saturday, April 2. Hernandez was one of more than 20 artists featured. His piece was a series of detailed drawings set up in frames stacked on top of one another, making it equal parts drawing and sculpture. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Hernandez expressed excitement at the opportunities he is seeing being provided to younger artists to have their work showcased and seeing the community connect and become engaged with its local artists.

Valle 2 Valle featured more than a dozen musical acts, which played throughout the day, including the Black Mambas, Ronni NoGood, Glass Spells, Slipping Into Darkness, Ola Magenta, and pro skater Tommy Sandoval spinning as “Rootz Dr,” to name just a few.

“I had never heard Black Mambas before, but I am fan now. They had this great energy to them,” said Leslie Martinez of Brawley after the Los Angeles band’s performance. “I enjoyed everybody, but Black Mambas was my favorite.”

Among the musical acts were Sean Wheeler, who emceed Strangers & Co.’s Viva El Valle in December. He performed with his new outfit, Dry Heat, which incorporates puppets. The puppets, however, did not make the trip with Wheeler from Palm Springs.

Also, members of local band, Los Esmiths, and San Diego’s Still Ill, both longtime Morrissey/The Smiths tribute bands, blended to form a super group of sorts, and Jacob Zavala, one of the masterminds behind Strangers & Co., assumed his alter ego of Ronni NoGood for a set of loose Indie pop.

Scheduled to play second to last on Saturday night was Glass Spells. The group’s founder and keyboardist (and sometimes bassist) Anthony Ramirez was born and raised in Calexico. He said he moved to San Diego in order to pursue a career as a professional musician, which is where he met his bandmate, vocalist Tania Costello. Initially the two were just friends, but soon Costello was performing alongside Ramirez.

Lead singer of Ronnie NoGood, Jacob Zavala, performs during the Valle 2 Valle music, art and car show in El Centro on Saturday, April 2. Zavala is one of the masterminds behind Strangers & Co., which staged Valle 2 Valle and Viva el Valle. | DAVID LOPEZ PHOTO

The synth-driven Glass Spells recently performed at Austin, Texas’ famed music, tech, and film showcase, South by Southwest, where some 28,000 music fans alone attended to see the varied bands performing.

As they waited upstairs in Tumco Private Bar for their set, Costello said she enjoys performing at smaller venues, especially in the hometown that Ramirez loves so much.

“I love coming back and getting to see all the places he talks about all the time… And the community here, they really seem to love and support him too,” she added.

Supporting Ramirez became the mission for one young man, who was determined to see Glass Spells play, despite them being about two and half hours behind schedule on Saturday night.

“When I heard there was a band that had someone from Calexico in it, I really wanted to come see them,” Calexico resident Victor Duarte said. “It’s already after 10 (p.m.), and there are a couple of bands that still need to play, but I am going to try to wait it out.”