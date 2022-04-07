Defense Commissary Agency: ‘You’ve Earned It!’

FORT LEE, Va. — “You’re leaving money on the table.” That’s the message the Defense Commissary Agency is saying to military retirees and other eligible beneficiaries, such as disabled veterans and their designated family caregivers, Purple Heart recipients and former prisoners of war.

“Shopping at the commissary puts more than 20 percent savings in your pocket every time you shop — that equals $20-25 on every $100 of groceries you buy,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted adviser to the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) director. “Along with saving you money, we have innovative ways, such as internet shopping with online ordering and curbside pickup, to help make your commissary shopping experience better than ever.”

This includes the commissary at Naval Air Facility El Centro near Seeley.

Many disabled veterans may not be aware that they are now authorized to use their congressionally mandated commissary benefit. To find out more information about expanded shopping benefits, visit the DeCA webpage on extended eligibility.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, under the Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans Equal Access Act of 2018, eligible disabled veterans, certified caregivers, Purple Heart recipients and former prisoners of war were granted commissary, exchange and MWR retail shopping privileges. All they need is a Veteran’s Health Identification Card that shows either service-connected, Purple Heart or Prisoner of War on the card’s face.

“We are striving to anticipate our customers’ needs and do what it takes to be their grocery provider of choice,” Saucedo said. “Whether they were a regular commissary shopper while in uniform, or trying the commissary for the first time, we are sure they will find it worth the trip!”

Commissary customers are reminded to visit DeCA’s website at commissaries.com to get local commissary and base access information. They can also find valuable information on sales promotions, digital coupons, healthy recipes and more.

“Our veterans have earned tremendous military shopping benefits through their dedicated service,” Saucedo said. “When they’re on the installation checking out the commissary we also remind them to take advantage of available savings at base exchanges and morale, welfare and recreation outlets.”

