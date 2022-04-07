EL CENTRO — Students from the El Centro FFA shined during the 94th FFA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento, with 12 students ranking at least in the top six in the state, four of whom took home first place.

“They are such amazing advocates for agriculture. With them in charge of our industry’s future, the future looks bright indeed,” stated Kristin Mayo, El Centro’s FFA adviser and agriculture teacher. El Centro FFA is based at Southwest High School.

While there are a great many categories at the conference for students to compete in, all the categories are based around the idea of developing critical thinking, an active interest in agriculture, or to develop leadership and public speaking skills. Ultimately, FFA’s goal is to prepare high school students to move on to either college or prepare them for a career in the agriculture industry.

The FFA State Leadership Conference was March 26 through March 29, bringing together the top students from FFA programs throughout California to compete to see who will go on to represent California at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in October.

Justin Villafana of El Centro FFA works on his project that is trying to determine whether nodulation on legumes can occur in space. He ranked in the top six in the state for the Star in Agriscience award during the 94th FFA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento. | COURTESY PHOTO

El Centro FFA Chapter Reporter Daniela Bastidas shined particularly brightly this year, winning both Star State Reporter and ranking third in the state for her social science project. Bastidas’ responsibilities as chapter reporter include creating and posting on social media pages, writing articles, talking with media to disseminate information, and documenting the El Centro chapter’s success.

True to a chapter reporter’s mission, Bastidas shared a list of the winners from the conference, but she also shared her own experiences attending the conference this year. She said due to the sheer number of activities she was involved in, she was unable to do much of anything during the conference except participate in her commitments.

“It was an amazing experience, even if I did spend the entire time locked in the basement,” Bastidas said with a laugh during a Wednesday, April 6 interview.

Students are also expected to develop professional skills that will help them for the rest of their lives. Whether that is the confidence to present ideas and projects well or how to properly perform the research, FFA prepares them for their next steps.

Francisco Rocha of El Centro FFA stands on stage after being named one of the top six for the state in the Star in Agriculture Placement award during the 94th FFA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento. | COURTESY PHOTO

For Bastidas, that means learning how to perform public relations work, whether through social media or by performing interviews. She said she is learning valuable skills which could be translated eventually into a high demand career, a career that Bastidas seems to enjoy.

“Honestly, I love it. I love every single time I’m interviewed for whether it’s a newspaper or newsletter and (an) article, you know, every single time I get the chance to spread the word of my chapters,” Bastidas said.

Three other students from El Centro’s FFA program took first in the state: Carleigh Ashurst, Guillermo Lopez, and William Lillien. Ashurst won in the Animal Systems division, while Lopez and Lillien came first in Power Structural and Technical Systems for their shared project.

Gianni Mayo and Jesus Figueroa were both awarded Reserve Champion in the Environmental Services/Natural Recourses Systems division since they competed together under one project.

El Centro also had five students with three projects who were named third in the state, including Presley DePaoli and Justin Villafana for their Animal Systems project, Alexa Bostic also for an Animal Systems project, and Blyn Heger and Amber Weller for their shared Social Science project.

El Centro FFA’s Michelle Flores stands on stage after being named one of the top six for the state for the Impromptu Public Speaking competition during the 94th FFA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento. | COURTESY PHOTO

El Centro also had three additional students ranked in the top six in the state for their FFA projects, including Francisco Rocha for the Star in Agriculture Placement Award, after previously winning the Sectional and Regional Star in Agriculture Placement.

Michelle Flores was also named in the top six for the Impromptu Public Speaking Competition. The impromptu is a leadership development event that requires members to think quickly on their feet and give a two-minute speech without any preparation.

The final winner is Justin Villafana, who ranked in the top six in the state for the Star in Agriscience award. Justin had two agriscience projects this year, one in which he set out to determine whether supplements impacted the oxygen levels in goats, and another in which he determined whether nodulation on legumes can occur in outer space.

A big part of the FFA experience is learning the value of teamwork and supporting each other, adviser Mayo indicated.

“We are a big FFA family. We laugh, we cry, we cheer, we support each other. I am so proud to be an adviser of this chapter,” Mayo stated.