CALEXICO — Dr. Brian Thurman was appointed to serve as interim superintendent of the Calexico Unified School District by the district’s board during a special meeting on Thursday, April 7.

Thurman has served as the district’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Risk Management since 2019.

The board voted unanimously to appoint him during a closed session meeting at Cesar Chavez Elementary School.

“I’m looking forward to working with each of you, our community and the rest of the district,” Thurman told the board following the announcement of his appointment. “I’m humbled and appreciate your confidence, as well.”

Interim Calexico Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Thurman

Thurman replaces former Superintendent Carlos Gonzales, who resigned March 31, and who has since been hired as an Imperial County Office of Education associate superintendent.

Thurman takes the helm at a time when the district is mired in contentious contract negotiations with its faculty union, Associated Calexico Teachers.

As assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Risk Management, Thurman served as the district’s chief labor negotiator, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also responsible for employees’ evaluation, supervision, discipline, recruiting, hiring, retention, leadership development, health benefits, and workers’ compensation.

Following last week’s resignation of Gonzales, whose contract was set to expire June 30 after a majority of the board voted in November to not renew it, board President Lorenzo Calderon Jr. acknowledged that the district had a “lot on its plate.”

The district’s teachers have been operating without a contract for more than two years and have not received a cost-of-living adjustment for nearly five years, ACT officials have said.

The stalled contract negotiations, which are entering the fact-finding portion of the process, appear to have led to more than 80 teachers failing to show up for work on March 30, and between 150 and 175 students staging a walkout on March 31.

Yet, Calderon expressed hope, as well.

A Calexico Unified School District official (center left) and a Calexico police officer monitor several dozen high school students who walked out of class on March 31 and gathered at the corner of Encinas Avenue and Belcher Street. They left class in support of the teachers. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I’m very optimistic that we’re going to get through what we’re going through,” Calderon said on April 1.

Meanwhile, the district’s search for a permanent superintendent remains ongoing. To assist in the effort, the district launched an online survey to collect community views regarding the district’s opportunities and challenges and identify the qualities and characteristics the incoming superintendent would need for success. That survey closed April 7.

Prior to his employment with the Calexico Unified School District, Thurman had served for nearly four years as principal of Riverview Elementary School in Lakeside. He had also taught in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, his LinkedIn profile stated.

Thurman was also among the Calexico district’s executive cabinet members who in May had lodged complaints against four members of the current board, including then-President Ciro Calderon, Lorenzo Calderon Jr., and Trustees Margarita Magallanes and Enrique Alvarado.

The complaints alleged that the four board members, to varying degrees, did not follow board bylaws and district policies, which contributed to a “toxic relationship” with former Superintendent Gonzales.

The allegations prompted a third-party investigation, which did not make any explicit recommendations but did suggest that board members should “conduct honest self-appraisals of their actions and the consequences of their actions.”

In contrast to previous board meetings at Cesar Chavez Elementary, it auditorium largely remained empty during Thursday’s special meeting.

During the meeting’s closed-door session, the board also voted to approve the expulsion of seven Calexico High students. No explanation for the expulsions was disclosed, to maintain student confidentiality.

The board also unanimously voted to appoint Trustee Magallanes to the Southern Border Committee, which was established by county District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar. Magallanes will be replacing board Trustee Alvarado, who said he could no longer attend the biweekly meetings because of a scheduling conflict.