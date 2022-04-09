Artists in Ink Gather for Tattoo Expo

EL CENTRO — Only the first of a three-day event, the steady buzz of tattoo machines piercing skin and the rising volume of conversations of dozens of artists and visitors brought an electricity to what was the first tattoo expo for some artists and some canvases.

As a visitor, the Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo in El Centro was not the first for Corey Nordenstrom of Canoga Park’s Gusto Tattoo Co., but it is a first expo in which he is actively working.

“We figured why don’t we go to someplace we’ve never been, meet people we don’t know, and do some cool art?” said Nordenstrom, who goes by the nickname “Uncle Cooley.” “You just meet a lot of really cool people at these things, it’s an eclectic environment, everyone gets tattoos now.”

Gustavo Chavez of Imperial gets a tattoo from an artist at Gusto Tattoo Co. of Canoga Park during the fourth annual Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo in El Centro on Friday, April 8. Some 62 artists from around the country were in attendance at the three-day tattoo expo, which ends Sunday, April 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

On the receiving end, Gustavo Chavez of Imperial had never been to a tattoo expo before Friday evening, April 8, but he was there to get his second tattoo, saying the ink bug got him earlier in the year and he had the itch to get another. He and his fiancé had seen the advertisement on the side of the road some weeks ago and figured the timing was perfect.

“I want to meet new artists, see what I’m going to be getting into in the future,” said Chavez, who wants to get his whole leg tattooed. “It’s very helpful for someone who wants to get into tattoos in the future.”

There were plenty to tattooists to choose from as some 62 artists came from all over for the fourth annual Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo, which started Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday, April 10. Serving as an expo hall for the three days is the Best STEP Forward gym at 260 E. Main St.

Artists came from all over California, from cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Pedro, to name a few. Tattooists also came from Mexico, Arizona, Las Vegas, and even Chicago.

Organizer of the expo, Juan Gamas, who owns High Point Tattoos in El Centro, had organized an expo years before with a friend. After that friend moved from the Valley, Gamas wanted to continue a local event.

Gamas said the Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo is the one time and place the Valley will be able to see tattoo artists of this caliber gathered in one place, and he wanted people to have the opportunity to meet them and get work done by them.

Mexicali tattoo artist Daniel Duran works on the details of a marijuana leaf on the chin of Linda Romero of Calexico during the fourth annual Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo in El Centro on Friday, April 8. Some 62 artists from around the country were in attendance at the three-day tattoo expo, which ends Sunday, April 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“They never would have bumped into these artists if they didn’t come,” he said. “I’m excited to see everyone working, talking to people, meeting other artists.”

Numerous people could be seen getting tattooed on Friday evening, some reclining on tables for larger pieces and some getting smaller tattoos like flowers or hearts. And as loud music throbbed over the sound system — hip-hop in one area while Mexican music played in another — artists were hunched over their subjects, whether they be humans getting inked or iPads being sketched on.

There were those who came seeking specific artists or styles and those artists who came specifically to meet other tattooists or expand their portfolio of work.

Robert Garcia, owner and artist at Different View Tattoo Parlor in El Centro, said the expo has been an opportunity for other people to see his work and for him to see other artists work from out of town.

Right before speaking to a reporter on Friday evening, Garcia had just finished a large, detailed side tattoo of the client’s mother in her childhood. He was getting love for the piece as other artists started gathering to admire it.

“It’s a fun job; we’re having fun right now,” Garcia said. “The freedom it gives you is hard to explain. It’s awesome.”

Corey Nordenstrom of Gusto Tattoo Co. of Canoga Park works on a tattoo who while tattooing at his first expo during the fourth annual Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo in El Centro on Friday, April 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Alessandra Ramirez from Brawley, who was getting her second tattoo of Betty Boop, actually came looking for local artists like Garcia.

“I just really like how most tattoos look on people, I love the designs. I think they are nice to look at, especially when people put a lot of detail into them,” Ramirez said of just being able to appreciate the art.

Rooster Alcantara, an award-winning artist and owner of Rooster Tattoo Co. of Hemet, said expos are one of the best ways for artists to connect with each other not to mention the traveling is fun. Alcantara said he has been into art all his life and tattooing is a way to express that love of art.

“Meeting new people, tattooing all kinds of fresh faces, just hanging out with our friends and peers,” he said, “you get to hear all kinds of crazy stories.”

Yuma resident Katelyn Zale came the expo on Friday to get work done by an artist from Flanders Do-Diddly Tattoos, who came down from Sacramento for the expo. She was eager to have her rose tattoo done by Flanders, saying his art style is what she has been looking for in a tattoo.

“There’s not as many tattoo artists down here or in Yuma, so I wanted to come here because there are people from all over the place,” Zale said. “It’s really nice to have the variety, just different ideas and styles.”

George Labrada, owner of Live Kreepy of Los Angeles, has been doing expos for 24 years, tattooing and selling merchandise. He said he likes interacting with the people.

Yuma resident Katelyn Zale gets a rose tattoo done by Flanders Tattoo, who she came specifically to get work done by during the fourth annual Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo in El Centro on Friday, April 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s better talking to them about what they want than going back and forth with messages online,” Labrada said. “Doing a piece of solid artwork is fine, but when once someone gets your artwork on skin you take it to the next level and there’s a connection for life.”

“I like being able to connect with everybody throughout the industry, you know make connections to different shops that way it gives you the opportunity to travel around,” said Esquel3to, an artist from San Pedro.

Desert Sunset expo was Andrew Flores’ first tattoo expo since starting at Captain Tattoo in Temecula back in October. He has been to one expo before, one where he was able to walk around to see the other artist’s work. Desert Sunset is his first where he is working, and he plans to make the most of it, talking to other artists, getting ideas, and doing work on costumers.

“It’s kind of surreal, it kind of like being part of Disneyland. You usually go, but now you’re part of Disney. Makes me feel like Mickey Mouse,” Flores said. “It’s really cool.”

Desert Sunset Tattoo Expo is open 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10.