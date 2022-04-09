CALEXICO — Through the end of the month, Mexican artist Omar Guerra’s exhibition, “objects in mirror are closer than they appear,” will be featured in San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Steppling Art Gallery in Calexico.

“Guerra explores the relationship of vital forces; confusion and harmony, discipline and turmoil. Chaos as pure potentiality,” writes Marco Valtierra, art historian and curator of the gallery Espacio Cabeza in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Guerra, a contemporary artist from Guadalajara, was in Calexico on Thursday, April 7 for the opening reception of his exhibit, which ends its local run on April 31. Guerra also took part in a student workshop on the Calexico campus on Friday, April 8.

A silhouetted figure can be seen watching an audiovisual piece that is part of artist Omar Guerra’s exhibit, “objects in mirror are closer than they appear,” during the opening reception for the Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico contemporary artist’s collection featured at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Steppling Art Gallery in Calexico through April 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“For this exhibition, visual artist Omar Guerra focuses on the dark, tenuous, luminous experience of uncertainty,” Valtierra writes. “His pieces conceptually suggest violent landscapes, unknown territories. The energetic power is manifested in a dark night. At the height of the unpredictable, the search in these works denote amorphous states and convulsive times. It refers to the constitution of a whole, from the force of a whirlwind to a soft breath.”

Guerra earned a degree in graphic design from Instituto de Arte Bribiesca and studied audiovisual media at Centro de Arte Audiovisual, both in Guadalajara, according to an online bio.

He has shown his work on a solo basis and as part of a collective in places like Matadero in Madrid, Spain, at the Armory Center for the Arts, in Pasadena, En Arte Il Faro in Vigevano, Italy, at the International Video Art Festival, Mendoza Room in Caracas, Venezuela, in the Carrillo Gil Museum of Art in Mexico City, among other locales.

Hours for Steppling Gallery at noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and by appointment. The opening reception was co-sponsored by SDSU-Imperial Valley’s Associated Students and IRA.

Artist Omar Guerra (right) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico poses with Luis Hernandez, director of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Steppling Art Gallery in Calexico. An opening reception for Guerra’s exhibit, “objects in mirror are closer than they appear,” was held on Thursday, April 7 in the gallery. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO