EL CENTRO — The city scored a hat trick of springtime festiveness when it combined three of El Centro’s most popular events: its Easter egg hunt, ice cream social, and Movie in the Park.

City officials couldn’t provide a precise number of people who attended the event held at Bucklin Park on Saturday, April 9, but estimates were that nearly 6,000 people arrived with families to enjoy an evening out in the park, setting up blankets and chairs so they could enjoy the movie comfortably.

“This event is clearly a success. There are families everywhere, kids are running around laughing, there are great vendors selling ice cream and popcorn, and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves,” El Cento Mayor Tomas Oliva said during the event.

The crowd begins to gather in anticipation of the Easter egg hunt during the Easter egg hunt, ice cream social, and Movie in the Park on Saturday, April 9 at Bucklin Park. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

El Centro’s Community Service Department, led by Community Services Director Adriana Nava, spread more than 3,000 plastic eggs filled with candy for the children to gather. They divided the kids into two groups, preschool age and younger, and then older children, so everyone had a chance to find an egg.

The children lined up shoulder to shoulder around the outside edge of the Easter egg hunting area, with so many children that they appeared to make a complete circle around the edge, before an air horn sounded and the children rushed into the center to try to grab as many eggs as they could.

“It was crazy in there. They blew that air horn, and those kids went nuts. I lost my kids in the crowd for a few minutes because there were so many of them,” Marcos Rubio of Imperial said.

After the conclusion of the hunt, most of the families who participated settled back in to enjoy the movie, which was projected onto a large blowup movie screen in the center of the park. Opposite the screen, vendors were set up to provide refreshments for those watching the cinematic choice for the evening, Disney’s “Encanto.”

“I am so happy El Centro chose ‘Encanto.’ They always say representation matters, so I’m glad I can have my kids have someone who looks and sounds like them on a big screen in the middle of the park,” Lydia Hernandez of El Centro said to animated film set in Colombia.

Those who chose not to participate in watching the movie could be seen wandering through the rest of the park, taking photographs with a giant lit-up sign that said “El Centro” with butterfly wings set up on either side of it, playing in Bucklin Park’s playground, or just enjoying the park on a cool breezy evening.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance, wandering through the event to greet children and take photos, but eventually he stopped in front of the El Centro sign, creating cool and unique photo opportunities for those who attended.

Families set up on blankets and folding chairs to watch Disney’s “Encanto” as the sun goes down during the Easter egg hunt, ice cream social, and Movie in the Park on Saturday, April 9 at Bucklin Park. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Traditionally, the ice cream social, the Movie in the Park, and the Easter egg hunt are each unique events that the city holds throughout the year, but this year officials decided to combine the events.

“We were having our planning meeting, discussing which one we should do, and someone said, ‘why don’t we do all of them?’ I think it was a good idea … next year we are going to have double the number of eggs we had this year,” Community Services Director Nava said after the hunt ended.

For at least one family, the combination of all three events was the perfect recipe to draw them out for the evening. Mary and David Rodriguez have four kids, ranging in age from 2 to 14, and because of this they struggle to find activities that all of their children are happy to participate in, but this event hit the mark for them.

While their oldest child was able to wander the park independently with his friends, the three younger children enjoyed the hunt and the movie, with their youngest being particularly excited to meet the Easter Bunny.

“It’s been a while since we could do anything where everyone enjoyed themselves and no one was bored, or complained, or got fussy … we’ve had so much fun here tonight so far, and I love seeing everyone smiling,” Mary Rodriguez said.