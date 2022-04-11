Felon Arrested for Shooting Inside Calexico Dwelling

Ernest Martin Torres III was booked into Imperial County jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and false imprisonment. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CALEXICO POLICE DEPARTMENT

CALEXICO — A 28-year-old man was taken into custody by Calexico police after he reportedly discharged a firearm during an argument with his girlfriend around 3 a.m. Sunday, April 10 in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.

Prior to his arrest for multiple felonies, Ernest Martin Torres III, city of residence undisclosed, had refused for hours to exit the residence in question, which was also occupied by the reporting party, her sister and a child, the Calexico Police Department stated in a press release.

Officers arriving on scene in response to a report of shots being fired observed bullet holes in the walls of a second-story apartment building and contacted the reporting party to gather further information, the department stated.

Calexico Police Department was assisted by the El Centro Police Department and the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) during a five-hour standoff with a man who had fired a gun into an apartment in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street after an argument with his girlfriend on Sunday, April 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CALEXICO POLICE DEPARTMENT

When contacted via phone, the reporting party advised responding police that the person who fired the shots had left the location. She also refused to exit the location when initially asked by officers to do so, and failed to answer her phone when officers called her back, the press release stated.

After a perimeter was established and suspecting that the reporting party was possibly being held against her will, Calexico police used a public address system to urge the occupants to exit the residence, to no avail, the department stated.

“Since the occupants wouldn’t exit the apartment when asked, officers believed the suspect was still inside the apartment,” stated Calexico Police Officer Miguel Carbajal in a text message.

As a result, the department contacted the El Centro Police Department and the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) to provide mutual assistance. The agencies maintained their perimeter for about five hours, Calexico police stated.

Cell phone communication was eventually established with the reporting party after the arrival of the additional agencies. All occupants of the residence then exited the apartment about five hours after the incident was first reported, police said.

An investigation revealed that Torres had fired five rounds from a handgun during the incident, police said. No injuries were reported and an unserialized firearm, also known as a “ghost gun,” was recovered from the scene, along with a high-capacity magazine, Officer Carbajal stated.

Torres was booked into Imperial County jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and false imprisonment, Carbajal stated. Torres is believed to recently have relocated to the area from out of state, Carbajal said.