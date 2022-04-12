IID Board OKs Social Media Policy for Directors

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Tuesday, April 12 approved a social media policy for directors, extending employees’ standards of conduct on social media to the agency’s publicly elected officials, about a month after a director’s comments risked embroiling the agency in a lawsuit.

Policy No. 1072 is intended to promote civility online after an IID director posted numerous comments on social media accusing a contractor upgrading a vital IID energy transmission line of having ties to the Chinese Communist Party, with unsubstantiated claims that they posed a national security threat.

Javier Gonzalez, Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director

The developer, Sunpin Solar, shot back immediately accusing Gonzalez of making racist and defamatory speech, threatened to sue, and sought copies of all emails and text messages by IID staff and directors that referenced Sunpin and the Chinese Communist Party.

Sunpin Solar is upgrading the IID’s S-line, an eight-mile, 230-kilovolt transmission line which connects the Imperial Valley and El Centro substations. The S-line is the primary path for power that is imported and exported through the IID and into California and Arizona. The IID held a symbolic groundbreaking for the $55 million project in December.

Tuesday’s move came less than three weeks after the board censured Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez for his comments, and tried to distance the agency from his posts. The new policy was approved 3-0 with little discussion. Directors Gonzalez and Norma Sierra Galindo were absent.

IID General Counsel Wayne Strumpfer presented the draft social media policy to the board and public as an informational item on April 5.

“What the legal division tried to do in this was to put together a policy that gives you some regulations, some standards for what you can and cannot do, but also contains information on what legally you can do and how to stay out of trouble,” Strumpfer said to the board on April 5.

He explained that the policy incorporates recent amendments to the Brown Act which forbid board members from interacting with each other’s social media posts.

“They can’t comment on them, they can’t thumbs-up them, they can’t like them,” Strumpfer said.

The policy also establishes a procedure for public records requests that involve directors’ social media posts.

“This is pursuant to a case from about four years ago, the city of San Jose case, that talked about how private texts or private posts may still be public if it involves, for instance, in this case, board members and it involves IID business,” Strumpfer said.

In a surprising about-face after making accusations online that people were attempting to censor him, Gonzalez said he would support the adoption of the social media policy.

“This (is) pretty interesting and I’ll be in support of it, believe it or not. The only problem that I have is, how is it going to be enforced,” Gonzalez said on April 5.

Gonzalez told the Calexico Chronicle in March that the question of Sunpin Solar came up as he and Director JB Hamby were touring the IID’s energy facilities in Yuma, Arizona, with energy department staff.

Gonzalez said he became concerned after Hamby looked into it.

On March 10, Gonzalez began publishing a series of posts on his personal Facebook page accusing Sunpin Solar of ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The posts made accusations of “Chinese National communist leaders and Chinese communist companies working and leading IID projects like the S-Line projects and others.”

“We are very concerned regarding the construction of ID’s S-line. Our concerns include who is really actually involved and funding the project. We won’t be supporting any action on this matter until further notice and an investigation into the ties between companies involved and communist state owned enterprises,” read another post on Gonzalez’s page.

Sunpin Solar responded the following day with a cease-and-desist letter accusing Gonzalez of making “racist and inflammatory statements” that are “intended to encourage hatred, contempt, and ridicule upon Sunpin Solar and harm its business.”

Sunpin Solar followed the cease-and-desist letter on March 12 with a California Public Records Act request to the IID for all electronic communication referencing Sunpin and the Chinese Communist Party made by IID directors, management, staff and contractors.

But Gonzalez doubled-down on his accusations and defended his comments on the Calexico Chronicle’s Facebook page and others.

Seeking to distance itself and the IID from Gonzalez’s comments, and to possibly avert a lawsuit, the board called a special meeting on March 24 with just one item on the open-meeting agenda: a resolution expressing disapproval of Gonzalez’s conduct.

Hamby was the only director to defend Gonzalez’s statements on March 24, saying the board was pushing a culture of fear and intimidation with its resolution. He also reiterated Gonzalez’s comments and concerns.

Perhaps speaking rhetorically, Hanks asked Strumpfer on Tuesday if he believed that the new social media policy helps protect the IID.

“I do, particularly in educating board members as what you can and cannot do legally,” Strumpfer responded. “And also, as I mentioned, it establishes standards to maintain distance and separate the IID from individual board members. So, I would recommend it, as your general counsel, to protect the IID.”