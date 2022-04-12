CALEXICO — MANA de Imperial Valley along with San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus, Soroptimist of El Centro and Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee welcomed more than 100 women to the 2022 Women’s Empowerment Conference at SDSU-IV’s Rodney Auditorium on Saturday, April 9.

Opening keynote speaker Haydee Rodriguez, a National Board-Certified teacher and a member of the state Board of Education, addresses the Women’s Empowerment Conference at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley in Calexico on Saturday, April 9. | COURTESY PHOTO

The event showcased panel discussions of the accomplishments by local women in business, politics, health and advocacy. It provided an opportunity for women to connect with like-minded women, receive insights on the importance of civic engagement, and access to optimizing their professional development.

Participants were addressed by keynote speaker Haydee Rodriguez, a National Board-Certified teacher. The conference format provided four workshops — Women Making Cents: Financial Independence; Women Winning: Women Leadership & Political Participation; Women Owned: Connect with Women Entrepreneur; and Calming the Mind: Mindful Living

The premise of the four workshops was to provide women with the opportunity to re-tool, up-skill and develop a plan for their future. Essentially, for women to succeed they need support and resource from other successful women leaders to inspire personal and professional growth. Financial literacy empowers women to make independent financial decisions both in short- and long-term planning which identified the necessary steps to purchase a house, start a business and retirement planning.

“Women were encouraged to navigate challenges and prepare for positions of leadership. Our workshops emphasized on building a strategic network, aligning goals with intentions and creating a greater work-life balance,” stated Martha Singh, president of Soroptimist International of El Centro.

Participants were inspired by the closing keynote speaker Aeiramique Glass Blake, a Global Youth Ambassador working with the United Nations and Global Youth Parliament and serving as a consultant for the National Conflict Resolution Center. The final portion of the conference was a resource fair hosted by agencies to support and connect women with local resources.