Carlos Aguilar’s Dedication to Kids Lauded … Again

EL CENTRO — Carlos Aguilar was a man with roots in all corners of the Imperial Valley, one could say.

Raised in Brawley, he was a two-sport athlete playing baseball and football for the Wildcats. And one of his early jobs, before becoming a cement contractor, was as a mail carrier for Calexico.

The late Carlos Aguilar | COURTESY IMAGE

Yet it was in the city of El Centro, where he put down his roots and raised two sons and two daughters with his wife, Lydia. It was also where he dedicated so much of his waking life to not just his own family, but to other people’s children through his dedication to youth sports.

“He felt like sports and youth … He had a great wish that every kid had an opportunity to play sports and participate in recreational sports,” said his daughter, Margaret Aguilar Smith of Imperial. “He said it built leadership skills, self-esteem, confidence, it kept (them) active and off the streets, and gave them a sense of belonging and taught them valuable lessons in life.”

In 1984, the same year Carlos Aguilar died on pancreatic cancer, the city of El Centro renamed what was known as North Park to Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park. Over the years, the park has been updated, as many as three or four times, Aguilar’s son, Steven, said recently.

Last week, Margaret, Steven of San Diego, daughter Sandra Aguilar Tyson of Carlsbad and their mother, 84-year-old Lydia, who still lives in El Centro, took part in the “official” opening of the park in a ceremony put on by the city.

The late Carlos Aguilar’s wife, Lydia (center left), and his son, Steven (center right), help cut the ribbon marking the official opening of the renovated Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park in El Centro on April 7. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I was thankful and appreciate what the city are doing … I was kind emotional last night and thanking everybody. … I was impressed, very impressed, appreciated it,” Lydia said a day after the April 7 ceremony.

The only one of Carlos Aguilar’s children not in attendance was his eldest son, Carlos Aguilar Jr. of Clovis.

“It was amazing, beautiful. They did an awesome job,” Margaret said on April 8. “My whole family was just thrilled and excited about it. My dad would have been very honored and humbled.

The new monument sign for Carlos Aguilar Park in El Centro is shown on April 7, the night that a ribbon cutting for the renovated park was held. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“Part of his spirit was volunteering,” she added. “The improvements were just awesome. The field looks amazing, the signage, the snack bar … The park got some much-needed TLC.”

The final project was a few years in the making and was done in three phases, according to the city.

Adriana Nava, El Centro’s community service department, who oversees the parks department, gives credit to parks staffer Javier Villaverde for redesigning the park.

“He did a lot of work on this park, and I thanked the city of El Centro team for bringing the project to fruition,” Nava said.

Phase I of the project started in 2014 with installation of field lighting to the tune of $442,023 in state Community Development Block Grant funds.

Phase II came along several years later and wrapped up in December. The mostly costly of the phases at $2.4 million, it included the new basketball court, walking path, restrooms, snack bar, and picnic tables. There was also work done to the playground, the soccer fields, new structures built for the neighboring Humane Society of Imperial Valley and offsite work done in the adjacent alley. This was paid for from CDBG funds and Measure P sales tax monies.

Youth soccer leagues use Carlos Aguilar Park in El Centro as re-dedication ceremonies occur near the snack bar celebrating more than $3 million in renovations to the park. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The final phase included irrigation and grass for the north soccer field, new monument signage, new landscaping along Pico Avenue. The cost on phase III was more than $241,000 in CDBG funds.

“It’s good to that (the park) hasn’t been forgotten and to see that much money put into a park for that neighborhood means a lot to the family,” Steve said on April 8. “This generation of politicians, they are really dedicated to serving the youth in the community and its gratifying to see it, not just this park but the Martin Luther King Jr. gym (sports complex) and the Aquatic Center.”

Steven, who was only 12 years old, doesn’t see it as odd or ironic that a park largely known for youth soccer bears the name of a man so fundamentally involved in youth baseball.

Although his father was almost exclusively involved in city Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and Southern California regional baseball, Steven said baseball was popular during the late 1970s and early ’80s the way soccer is now.

“He would love the diversity in sports that boys and girls can play,” Steven added. “If he would have lived, he would love to see how youth sports have grown.”