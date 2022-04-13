IMPERIAL COUNTY — Two of the three 2022 Classified School Employees of the Year hail from the Calexico Unified School District, the Imperial County Office of Education has announced.

Gerardo Izaguirre and Sylvia Martinez, both of whom work out of Jefferson Elementary School in Calexico, and Rene Piceno of Brawley Union High School were the three employees selected by ICOE for the distinction, according to a Wednesday, April 13 press release.

“These three individuals are excellent examples of the thousands of employees throughout all our school districts who bring passion and purpose to their jobs. They make a tremendous difference in the lives of the students and families they serve,” stated Dr. Todd Finnell, Imperial County superintendent of schools.

The Classified School Employees of the Year Award program highlights the contributions of classified school employees who support the education of Imperial County’s more than 36,000 public school students from kindergarten through grade 12.

Gerardo Izaguirre

The CSEY Award pays tribute to the tireless efforts of our state’s outstanding classified school employees. From school bus drivers to cafeteria workers to instructional aides, these employees are the unsung heroes who play key roles in creating a school environment that promotes student achievement, safety, and health.

A school custodian for several years, Izaguirre has recently taken on the role of senior custodian at Jefferson Elementary School in Calexico. These past few years, the focus on having a clean and sanitary classroom has been paramount and Izaguirre has met the challenge and taken the lead in making sure that every classroom and office is cleaned, disinfected, and ready to use every day, according to the press release.

Sylvia Martinez

It is safe to say that Martinez’s role as the school health technician for Jefferson Elementary School in Calexico has been transformed these past two years. Working on the frontlines of a pandemic that impacted our border region particularly, Martinez has been a beacon of light and support for the community of school staff, students, and families, according to the release.

Rene Piceno

As a security aide at Brawley Union High School District, Rene Piceno has developed a rapport with both the school staff and the students at Brawley Union High. A constant presence on the large campus, Piceno can also be seen helping at other school district functions such as extra-curricular activities and sporting events. Often called upon to be in a difficult situation, Piceno always comports himself to be professional and fair-minded, characteristics that are appreciated by the students, staff, and community, the release states.

In addition to being the annual Classified School Employees of the Year in Imperial County, each recipient has been nominated by ICOE to the California Department of Education to be considered for the statewide CSEY Award program.