Holtville High School junior pitcher Kalli Strahm delivers a pitch during a nonleague game against Imperial in Holtville on Tuesday, April 12. Strahm got the complete-game victory as the Vikings defeated the Tigers 6-1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — It had been 18 days since the Holtville High School softball team had played a game when the Vikings took the field here on Tuesday, April 12, against Imperial in a nonleague matchup.

There didn’t appear to be any rust as the Vikings (11-4 overall) got timely hitting and capitalized on mistakes to deliver a 6-1 victory over the Tigers (6-11-1 overall, 2-1 in Desert League).

Holtville got two hits, a walk and three runs scored from leadoff hitter Kamryn Walker and junior pitcher Kalli Strahm seemed to get stronger as the game went on, shutting out the Tigers over the final six innings and allowing just one hit in the final four innings.

“It felt good just to get back on the field for a game,” said Walker, a 17-year-old junior. “I thought we played OK and it was a little bit of a revenge game for us since they got us the first time we played.”

Imperial took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when freshman Hannah Johnson doubled and scored on an RBI single from freshman Jayden Rutledge.

The Vikings would answer in the bottom of the first when Walker led off with a walk, stole second and scored on an error to tie the score 1-1. Holtville took a 2-1 lead in the second inning when sophomore Anneliese Gutierrez got a one-out double and scored on a RBI double from freshman Addison Clunn.

Holtville High School sophomore Brooke Strahm slides safely into second base ahead of the tag of Imperial freshman Hannah Johnson during a nonleague game in Holtville on Tuesday, April 12. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Two more runs in the third inning made it 4-1 for Holtville as sophomore Brooke Strahm led off with a single and would score on a wild pitch, while junior Sofie Irungaray would walk and score on a wild pitch.

“Our defense was solid tonight and we were able to get a lot of lead outs today, which makes a big difference,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fourth-year head coach. “We weren’t getting the double plays, but we were getting the lead runner and that is huge to have two outs with a runner at first as opposed to second.”

The Vikings would add single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, both with Walker getting on base with a single and scoring on RBI singles from Kalli Strahm.

“My job is to get on base any way I can and trust my teammates to move me over and get me in,” Walker said. “A lot of people don’t want to bat leadoff and be the first one up, but to me it’s just another at bat.”

For Snyder, Walker has all the tools to be a perfect leadoff batter.

“She brings power, or she can slap it or she can bunt it and she has a great eye for the strike zone,” Snyder said. “And when she’s on the bases, her speed creates an entirely different problem for the defense.”

Kalli Strahm got the complete-game victory on the mound, allowing just one run on seven hits and striking out two.

The Vikings are headed to Las Vegas for a tournament beginning on Thursday, April 14, and continuing through Saturday, April 16.