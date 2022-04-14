OCOTILLO — It usually takes Edie Harmon about five hours to hike one-way to the border barrier in the Davies Valley section of the Jacumba Wilderness. Or more if she stops to take hundreds of pictures.

The feat is considerable, considering Harmon is in her 70s, has a fused left ankle and has at times started out alone on a moonlit night to reach her destination by early morning.

The longtime Ocotillo resident has made arduous roundtrips into Davies Valley on multiple occasions as part of her effort to monitor how the recently constructed border fence has impacted the wilderness area that is located a few miles southwest from her home.

“As far as I know I’m the only one who’s been regularly going down to the border and documenting stuff,” Harmon said in a phone interview. “Maybe others are but I don’t see them in the wilderness.”

‘On the Ground Intel’

Since becoming aware of the border barrier’s construction in May 2020, Harmon has taken dozens of hikes into both Davies and Skull valleys of the federally protected wilderness. And for each trip, Harmon has written reports that list her numerous concerns about the altered landscape.

Those reports are dutifully emailed to several federal and state officials, as well as a consortium of environmentalist groups and interested individuals.

Her observations have also lent support to at least two separate federal lawsuits that a group of organizations and entities previously brought against the Trump Administration for its diversion of Department of Defense funds to construct additional fencing along the Southwest border.

Edie Harmon, who is an Ocotillo resident and retired biologist-geologist, takes a break during an hours-long hike to the border barrier in the Davies Valley area of the Jacumba Wilderness near her home in May. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“Edie (Harmon) is our on the ground intel,” said Chris Morrill, director of the California Wilderness Coalition, which was a plaintiff in a 2019 lawsuit that were settled on March 25.

Though the California Wilderness Coalition had been able to catalogue firsthand some of the environmental damage the construction project created in the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector, its efforts were supplemented by Harmon’s extensive reporting.

“We used Edie’s work to kind of inform the lawsuit and get some on the ground truthing,” Morrill said in a phone interview.

In many ways, the settlements were able to apparently achieve what Harmon has long been calling for: the remediation of the environmental damage caused by the border barrier construction.

The settlement reached last month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia called for the federal government to remediate damages to environmental, cultural and historical resources, pending the availability of funding.

“That’s one of the reasons that we feel like we were successful and are proud that we had pushed this,” Morrill said. “To make sure that not only that construction ended, but that the harm was remediated to the greatest extent possible.”

The Wilderness Coalition (CalWild) was joined in its 2019 lawsuit by the Rio Grande International Study Center, the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas and a few private property owners in Texas.

Within the El Centro Sector, the settlement calls for the Department of Homeland Security to consider regrading the road and fix berms along the El Centro Project 1 border wall to improve surface water flow. It also calls for the decommissioning and sealing of two of the six groundwater wells built for the project.

El Centro Project 1 had installed 15 miles of 30-foot bollards in the Yuha Desert, a federally defined Area of Critical Environmental Concern west of the Calexico West Port of Entry and which abuts the Jacumba Wilderness’ eastern boundary.

To the west in the El Centro Project A area, the settlement calls for the federal government to unblock drainages in Skull and Davies valleys, install wildlife gates or other border barrier adaptations or alterations to facilitate the movement and lambing of big horn sheep.

El Centro Project A had installed a total of three miles of border barrier in the Skull and Davies valleys of the Jacumba Wilderness, a federally protected 31,000-acre area south of Ocotillo.

Both local projects were part of a $569 million contract awarded to BFBC LLC, an affiliate of Bozeman, Mont.-based Barnard Construction, to replace vehicle and pedestrian barriers in the El Centro and Yuma sectors that was funded by U.S. Department of Defense Funds.

Though the settlement does not specifically require that funding be set aside for the suggested remediation, CalWild’s Morrill said that plaintiffs consider it a victory that the settlement requires the federal government to consult with plaintiffs prior to undertaking any mitigation efforts.

As part of a recently reached lawsuit settlement, the federal government is being asked to consider retaining or decommissioning border barrier construction roads like this one in the Davies Valley area of the Jacumba Wilderness south of Ocotillo. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The general public will also have the opportunity to weigh in on any potential remediation actions before they begin, he said.

“We’re excited to get local stakeholders involved to be able to express their own concerns about what occurred,” Morrill said. “The consultation with local communities is really important because these projects have lasting impact beyond their immediate construction.”

Since May 2020, hardly a month has gone by without Ocotillo resident Harmon emailing a lengthy report of hers to Border Patrol, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and federal and state Environmental Protection Agency officials.

Though Harmon said she is never certain how appreciated her missives may be, she has established something of a rapport with them.

In response to her complaints about the Border Patrol’s practice of dragging a string of vehicle tires over sandy expanses so that northbound migrants’ footprints can be more easily detected in the federally protected wilderness, a local Border Patrol supervisor told her the activity would be limited and even sent her a picture of the equipment loaded into the back of a patrol truck as an assurance of its removal.

In February, Harmon sent a rather strongly worded email to a range of Border Patrol personnel after she thought — mistakenly — that she had missed the public comment period to submit remarks for an environmental assessment related to the barrier’s impact in the desert.

“I now have almost 18,000 photos taken since this border barrier project started construction in May 2020 and getting appropriate photos and Google Earth images will take time to document and provide background for specific recommendations for changes to be made along the border, especially my recommendation that the surface elevation of the border road needs to be dropped 8-13 feet in the (southwest) corner of Skull Valley to save the wash that was destroyed by border barrier construction,” Harmon wrote.

Within hours, she was told via email that she still had a chance to submit comments and that the draft environmental assessment she mistook for the border wall project was in fact related to the proposed maintenance and repair of numerous roads used by the Border Patrol on BLM lands in California.

Harmon was further told that the El Centro Sector’s proposed remediation action plan that she inquired about had yet to be released, according to a copy of the email correspondence Harmon provided to this newspaper.

“We will make sure you are on the distribution list when the sector plan is released for public review and comment,” stated Paul Enriquez, USBP Program Management Office Directorate’s Acquisition, Real Estate and Environmental director.

A section of the border barrier spans a dry wash in the Skull Valley area of the Jacumba Wilderness south of Ocotillo. Such alterations to the natural landscape have been a longstanding concern for Ocotillo resident Edie Harmon (pictured at right). | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

In the meantime, Harmon has kept churning out reports. Her latest ones were sent on Monday, April 11, and corresponded with three separate hiking trips she took the Jacumba Wilderness in January and March.

A long-running concern of hers has been the berms of sand that line both sides of the miles-long paved construction roads that lead into Davies and Skull valleys. The berms have been sprayed with a solution that has hardened them and made them impermeable to water.

“Paved road and concrete like berms have resulted in rainwater pooling at low spots in paved road,” Harmon wrote in her report of her March 6 hike. “If water is trapped on the paved road, it may evaporate rather than wetting soil or recharging subsurface groundwater.”

She also tends to close out the emails accompanying her reports by thanking Border Patrol for the times they have assisted her during a hike, and inviting the officials to join her or encouraging them to visit the local wilderness areas on their own.

“Remember that spring is gifting the wilderness with many cacti with now large buds and early blooms and many small annuals in bloom,” Harmon wrote them on March 29. “Time to get out and enjoy our treasured wilderness areas.”

Shortfalls of a Settlement

The lawsuit that CalWild brought against former President Donald Trump’s administration was one of several across the country that had challenged his emergency declaration to use about $2.2 billion in military funds to expand border wall construction after Congress denied him additional funding in 2019.

Those lawsuits had sought to stop ongoing construction projects because of their alleged illegal use of military funds. But it wasn’t until President Joe Biden entered office in January 2020 that his administration called for all projects to be halted and evaluated.

“A lot of that occurred because there were so many lawsuits,” said Brian Segee, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, which had jointly filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in 2019 over the wall’s funding.

The federal government’s settlement with the Center for Biological Diversity, also reached in March, enshrined certain remediation actions. Yet those measures are subject to the availability of funds.

Without any funding guarantees, Segee said it was difficult to determine what type of remediation would take place. Some $20 million that could’ve gone toward mitigation efforts was left out of federal legislation that was enacted last month, he said.

In his estimation, having sections of the barrier completely removed from remote and sensitive lands impacted by the construction projects would be the best possible mitigation.

“We’re happy we reached this settlement but of course there’s so much that there’s unsatisfying about this settlement,” Segee said in a phone interview. “I wish I could say with more certainty that the Department of Homeland Security is going to do anything.”

As part of a recently reached lawsuit settlement, the federal government is being asked to consider completing appropriate road safety measures, like this unfinished bridge over a sandy wash in the Davies Valley area of the Jacumba Wilderness south of Ocotillo. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO