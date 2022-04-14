‘Learning Exchange’ Fosters Collaborative Spirit

IMPERIAL — As part of its core mission, Lifted Up Living has been helping local residents break the chains of family dysfunction, as founder Stacie Chandler likes to describe the organization’s focused efforts.

To do so, the non-denominational faith-based nonprofit educates, equips and encourages positive life skills so that its clients can live productive Christ-filled lives.

And with the organization now experiencing a growth spurt in clientele, funds to support its operations are more crucial than ever, said Chandler, who in the past had struggled with addiction herself.

“We always got our eyes open for funding,” Chandler told a group of about two dozen people who had gathered for a so-called “Learning Exchange” that the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation hosted on Thursday, April 7.

If there was a common theme among the diverse groups gathered for the invitation-only meeting, it was that additional funds and resources are always welcome and needed to help the organizations expand their existing and hoped-for services.

And if there was a common denominator among the entities that the Wellness Foundation invited to participate in its first Learning Exchange, it was that they were all dedicated, in their own fashion, to improving the lives and well-being of local community members.

Indeed, getting the opportunity to meet others who are devoted to helping improve the quality of life for vulnerable community members is what made the event worthwhile for Lifted Up Living’s Chandler.

“When you take a little bit from here and a little bit from there, and you put it all together, we can really make a big difference in our community,” Chandler said, following the hours-long event’s conclusion.

The informal Learning Exchange took place at the Imperial Valley Food Bank and was attended by representatives of small community-based organizations like the Calipatria Chamber of Commerce, Los Amigos de la Comunidad IV, Westmorland Community Food Pantry, Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, NorthEnd Alliance 111, and Proyecto Heber.

Other attendees hailed from more-established entities like county executive officer’s office, Public Health Department, Innercare (formerly known as Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo), Imperial Valley Business Resource Center, Imperial Regional Alliance, Imperial Valley Food Bank, Alliance Healthcare Foundation, and the San Pasqual Unified School District and Family Resource Center.

Rigel Dominguez, Imperial County Office of Education, therapist/clinical supervisor, said she is working closely with the San Pasqual Valley Unified School District to promote student wellness during the Learning Exchange that the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation hosted on Thursday, April 7 at the Imperial Valley Food Bank in Imperial. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“It’s really your day. Make whatever you can out of it,” said Roque Barros, executive director of the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation, which was established to shore up a health funding gap in the county. “Even if you just walk out of here knowing one person, that’s good enough.”

Besides allowing participants the opportunity to network, the Learning Exchange also advised those present about funding opportunities available from the state’s $600 million Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF) program.

Of that Resilience Fund, $5 million has been set aside in phase I planning grants for the Southern Border Region comprised of San Diego and Imperial counties. Barros currently serves as co-chair of the CERF program’s Southern Border Region, one of 13 regions in the state.

Phase II of the CERF program will make a total of $500 million in implementation grants available to the 13 statewide regions. The CERF program is particularly interested in funding initiatives that reflect a “balanced representation from labor, business, community, government and other stakeholders” and which “prioritize equity, sustainability and job quality,” according to information provided by the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation.

“We won’t be the rainmaker but we hope to be able to bring you a little few drops,” Barros said about the Wellness Foundation’s potential ability to distribute CERF program funds to local groups.

The goal of the fund program, which was established by Senate Bill 162, is to strengthen communities and small businesses, prepare the next generation of workers, and promote sustainable economic growth and equitable transitions.

As part of the Learning Exchange, representatives of each organization present had to list their top three priorities, which could include their respective efforts on behalf of the community or their own administrative goals.

Job creation and retention has long been a goal of the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp., which helps attract investment for the county’s economic development, said President/Chief Executive Officer Tim Kelley.

“We need to hear from all of you to move progress forward,” Kelley told those gathered.

Joining Kelley at the meeting were representatives of the Imperial Valley Business Resource Center and Imperial Regional Alliance, which also serve the business community and are closely aligned with IVEDC.

Imperial Regional Alliance (IRA) marketing and communications director Alessandra Muse talked about how IRA is attempting to meet the Valley’s workforce needs and promote educational opportunities through internships. Muse also noted how the IRA was formed as an entity that is complementary to and independent of IVEDC in order to take on initiatives that the IVEDC couldn’t.

“Our sustainability is all about adaptability and meeting changing needs,” Muse said.

Preparing its students for college and a career was listed as one of the top three priorities for the San Pasqual Valley Unified School District and its Family Resource Center.

Angela Wright, who is assigned to the district’s Family Resource Center, said she and her colleagues attended the Learning Exchange meeting to network with other attendees and find out more about their local efforts in the hopes of bringing more resources to the district’s community.

Wright said the event’s overall “good, positive vibes” made her want to attend any others that might be organized.

“Everyone has the same objectives – wanting more for their areas,” Wright said.

The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation, itself an offshoot of the San Diego-based Alliance Healthcare Foundation, is also serving as a rural development hub, which aims to improve local residents’ quality of life by funding initiatives that address health challenges and disparities.

The local foundation is in the process of raising a $25 million endowment to help address the community’s needs. It also remains committed to the capacity building of local nonprofits and creating “community building hubs” where stakeholders can collaborate with residents to find solutions to the conditions they want to improve.

In Westmorland, doing more than is expected can be considered the driving force behind the Westmorland Community Food Pantry. The organization’s creation is largely owed to a collective sentiment among many members of the Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church who thought that the hour they were spending in church on Sundays fell short of the Christian principles they aspired to emulate.

Aside from distributing the food that it is allocated by the Imperial Valley Food Bank, the Community Food Pantry has also established a community garden to help combat food insecurity. A survey they undertook of the community also revealed that substance abuse and a lack of job skills ranked high among the respondents’ concerns.

“We’re looking at social determinants that are causing food insecurity and drug addiction,” Westmorland Community Food Pantry organizer Cari Augusta told those gathered at the Learning Exchange.

Members of the group attended the event so that they could find out more about potential funding sources and to network and let people know what’s happening in Westmorland, where about 200 people, or an estimated quarter of the community, had been receiving food items from the pantry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to uplift the community in a healthy way and address some of the underlying things that are causing food insecurity,” Augusta said.