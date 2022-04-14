Man Scales Crane, Comes Down After Midnight

CAMILO GARCIA JR. VIDEO

CALEXICO — A transient who climbed to the top of a crane near the downtown border fence in a construction yard at First Street and Paulin Avenue kept things interesting for public safety officials for at least 90 minutes late Wednesday night, April 13.

The man, identified as Kevin Rodriguez, eventually came down shortly after midnight Thursday morning, April 14, after he apparently trespassed into a construction zone in the 100 block of Pauline Ave. holding equipment for ongoing work being done at the Calexico West Port of Entry, Calexico police Officer Marco Mardueno said.

“I guess somehow he jumped the fence and climbed into the area where the crane was, then thought it was a good idea to walk up there to the top,” Mardueno said.

A transient later identified as Kevin Rodriguez is seen coming down from atop a construction crane near First Street and Paulin Avenue in downtown Calexico. The man went up to the top of the crane before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 and came down just after 12 a.m. Thursday, April 14. He was reportedly cited for trespassing and released. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The 25-year-old man, who Calexico public safety officials could be heard calling to, eventually came down on his own and was taken into custody by Federal Protective Services officers, Mardueno said.

Rodriguez was reportedly cited for trespassing and released.

Calexico Police Department initially became aware of the situation at 10:42 p.m., when an unnamed witness flagged down a police vehicle to report seeing a man on top of the crane, Mardueno said.

Calexico Fire Department also responded, but no fire officials were immediately available for comment.

While the call was initially fielded by local police, Mardueno said the construction zone is federal jurisdiction.

“Technically, (Federal Protective Services) is supposed to handle these issues, but since they’re not here, we at Calexico P.D. usually get to handle them … but because they happen to be here already, they were able to step in,” Mardueno said.

Federal Protective Services could not be reached for comment.

A transient later identified as Kevin Rodriguez is led away by federal officials after he comes down from a crane in a construction yard off First Street and Paulin Avenue in downtown Calexico. The man went up to the top of the crane before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 and came down just after 12 a.m. Thursday, April 14. He was reportedly cited for trespassing and released. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO