SALTON SEA — A Cold War-era law meant to boost steel production during the Korean War was recently invoked by President Joe Biden to build a domestic supply chain of critical battery elements and reduce reliance on China and other countries for those materials.

While the 72-year-old law signed by President Harry Truman is not often used, it has been called upon twice during the pandemic — President Donald Trump and Biden have both invoked the act to procure critical supplies such as PPE and to speed up vaccine production.

Although it dovetails with Imperial County’s burgeoning lithium-extraction industry, some players are still trying to understand what the federal Defense Production Act means for the region.

President Joe Biden speaks about the war in Ukraine at the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. | ASSOCIATED PRESS/CAROLYN KASTER PHOTO

Beyond making the Salton Sea geothermal area attractive for further investment, it isn’t likely to change anything in the short term, said Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

But he said the DPA is an opportunity for battery manufacturers and other ancillary businesses to set up shop in the area.

“The idea of providing grants and other tax breaks that focus on the EV battery stage is a major, major step forward for California and locally,” Garcia said on April 7 in an interview with the Calexico Chronicle.

Garcia represents the 56th Assembly District, which encompasses all of Imperial County and a portion of eastern Riverside County.

The DPA provides various financial measures such as loans and purchase commitments to expand and maintain domestic production capabilities for national defense requirements. Biden’s directive is intended to support the production and processing of minerals and materials used for large capacity batteries, which is still in its infancy in the U.S.

“What this does is make companies like GM in the electric vehicle space look at possibilities of doing manufacturing closer to home. It’s closer to the market and closer to where the mineral is recovered,” Garcia continued.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors in February approved a plan to help the county attract businesses that could support lithium mining at the Salton Sea, and manage the hoped-for growth of Lithium Valley into a viable and equitable economy.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, speaks to those attending a bridge renaming ceremony and sign unveiling for the late Marine Cpl. Erik H. Silva, shares his family connection to Holtville on Nov. 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS FILE PHOTO

The plan contemplates the viability of an enhanced infrastructure finance district to increase funding for improvement projects tied to the lithium-geothermal industry, as well as placing a measure on the November ballot for taxation and remuneration for rare mineral mining, including lithium, and power generation and energy storage for the related geothermal plants.

It also aims to encourage investment for vertically integrated projects by providing tax credits for lithium and rare mineral processing and manufacturing plants in Imperial County, with the end goal of a lithium recycling location being developed, so the county can develop lithium processing from beginning to end.

“Imperial County has been such a financially challenged county, year after year. We now have a commodity whose demand is going to get broader. It puts us in an enviable position. We want to be sure to utilize this commodity so that all of Imperial County benefits,” Imperial County District 1 Supervisor and Board chair Jesus Eduardo Escobar said to the Calexico Chronicle on April 11.

Still, it’s too early to tell how Biden’s directive is going to impact the Imperial Valley, Escobar noted.

“We’re jumping the gun thinking this is going to benefit us now,” Escobar said. “We need to ask ourselves, what appropriate measures does this act allow Imperial County to pursue from a funding, infrastructure and overall development perspective for geothermal energy and lithium mining.”

Lithium is a critical element in lithium-ion batteries, which power smartphones and other mobile computing devices. The rapidly growing production of electric vehicles has pushed demand to record highs as automakers scramble to secure supplies of the rare commodity.

Geothermal energy developers at the Salton Sea want to be part of the domestic supply chain of the critical mineral.

The pockets of hot brine below the Salton Sea, which power the geothermal wells on the surface, are believed to hold more than enough lithium to meet domestic demand.

Developers are attempting to prove that it is economically feasible to filter lithium from super-heated brine that is brought to the surface as part of the geothermal energy generation process before the brine is injected back into the ground, a process believed to be significantly cleaner and faster than the destructive methods used overseas.

Some have scored high-profile wins: Controlled Thermal Resources last summer announced a deal with General Motors to supply the automaker with lithium from the company’s Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power development, located in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field.

Biden’s directive is part of a broader effort to reduce energy prices, which jumped nearly $1 per gallon after Russia invaded Ukraine, and to reduce dependence on China.

It came just one month after he announced major investments in domestic production of key minerals critical for modern technologies and touted the Imperial Valley’s lithium deposits as potential parts of the solution.

There are 11 geothermal plants at the Salton Sea with a capacity to generate over 400 megawatts of electricity.

BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which operates 10 of those geothermal energy wells, is building a lithium recovery demonstration project at its Calipatria facility.

EnergySource is continuing to develop its mineral recovery technology, which can extract lithium, as well as manganese and zinc, at its Hudson Ranch Power Plant after its partner in the project, Simbol Materials, declared bankruptcy.

EnergySource’s Vice President of Resource and Real Estate Assets, Vince Signorotti, said that his company is not looking to benefit from the DPA at the moment.

Vincent Signorotti (left), EnergySource vice president of resources and real estate assets, speaks with community members who participated in a tour of the company’s geothermal energy plant near Niland on Oct. 1. | JULIO MORALES FILE PHOTO

“ES Minerals has a shovel-ready, domestic Lithium project with the smallest environmental footprint of any project in the world. We appreciate the Administration’s acknowledgment of Lithium as a critical strategic mineral, and we are excited to lead the industry in sustainable domestic production,” Signorotti said in an email to the Calexico Chronicle. “The DPA will be authorized to support the production and processing of minerals for large capacity batteries. How that translates to the Salton Sea remains to be seen.”

Controlled Thermal Resources just finished drilling two wells for its geothermal energy plant and lithium recovery facility, which it expects to extract just under 40,000 tons of lithium per year.

Hell’s Kitchen is to be the first new geothermal project built at the Salton Sea in 10 years and is the world’s first fully integrated, new geothermal-lithium facility to commence construction, according to CTR.

CTR posted a statement on LinkedIn praising Biden’s directive.

“CTR applauds this proactive approach to develop a resilient and genuinely inclusive clean energy economy that creates good paying jobs while also establishing the United States as a world leader in sustainable battery supply chains,” reads the statement.

“What we are witnessing in 2022 rivals the Industrial Revolution — in global scale and in global commitment. In Imperial County, we have the resource and the workforce to meet this moment. If we can all continue to work together in the spirit of this moment, then what we can achieve will be nothing short of extraordinary!”

Most of the world’s lithium is extracted in water-intensive, environmentally toxic open pit mines. Australia is the world leader in lithium mine production, followed by Chile and China. But China is the top consumer of lithium as it dominates production. China hosts 80 percent of the world’s battery cell manufacturing capacity, which is expected to more than double in the next five years, according to BloombergNEF.