CALEXICO — Five finalists vying to be the next dean of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley are meeting with faculty, staff, and students, including a former Calexico woman who is an associate professor at University of Texas at El Paso.

Officials from SDSU main campus confirmed the interviews but did not provide further information on the five candidates, the first of whom visited the Calexico campus on Wednesday, April 13. The fifth and final interviews are scheduled for Thursday, April 21, according to an itinerary of faculty and staff interviews shared with the Calexico Chronicle.

The main campus declined to comment further.

Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri, one of five finalists for the San Diego State University-Imperial Valley dean position, reacts to something said during her interview with members of the SDSU-IV student body on Thursday, April 14. Earlier in the day she met with faculty and staff. | COURTESY PHOTO

The dean candidate who visited campus on Thursday, April 14, is the same one who graduated from Calexico High School and spent some years traveling between California cities and other Southwest locales as the child of migrant farmworkers, Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri. She is an associate professor of sociology and anthropology and director of women’s and gender studies at UTEP, and she is also president of UTEP’s Faculty Senate.

Núñez-Mchiri also earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from San Diego State.

“Going to so many different schools was a struggle because I told my dad, ‘I have to graduate from one school. I can’t graduate from four or five high schools. How am I going to send a transcript like that?’ So I was able to convince my parents to let me graduate from Calexico High School. So I’m from a small border town; I graduated from a small border town in Southern California,” Núñez-Mchiri said in February 2021 UTEP video series, “Women Who Ran, 915 (El Paso’s area code).”

“People would ask me, ‘where are you from?’ I kind of would look at them and say, ‘How much time do you have?’ Because I’m from everywhere, from the Southwest. We would move every two or three months,” Núñez-Mchiri said in the video. “So I was in California, I was in Arizona, I was in New Mexico. We come through El Paso; El Paso was a very important part of my upbringing, because it was the portal to the south.

“And then when my parents were out of work, we would go to southern Mexico,” she continued in speaking about her roots. “So I grew up in Mexico and the Pacific Coast of Mexico from the south, but also in el norte, in the north. And all these different places are part of who I am.”

THE CANDIDATES (in order of their scheduled visits)

Dr. Elaine Correa Visited Wednesday, April 13

Dr. Elaine Correa, Ph.D., is a professor and chair in the Department of Child, Adolescent, and Family Studies at California State University, Bakersfield.

She earned her Ph.D. from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, where she continues to serve as a research associate at the Institute of Gender, Research, and Feminist Studies.

Dr. Elaine Correa

Correa has been president of the faculty at Medaille College, a private college in Upstate New York, and currently holds membership in several professional associations and research affiliations.

She has taught in the fields of Women’s Studies, Education, and Canadian Studies in the United States and Canada. Her research interests include the areas of educational equity, critical feminist pedagogy, popular culture, multiculturalism, service learning and e-learning. She is a strong advocate for experiential learning, with special attention to designing opportunities for students to merge theory with practice, according to her bio.

Recently, Correa was a visiting professor at the University of Verona, Italy, where she worked on a research project addressing digital media and early childhood education. She has worked on many international research projects and has published several articles.

Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri Visited Thursday, April 14

Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri

Dr. Núñez-Mchiri has been attached to UTEP for 14 years, the only university she has been associated with as an employee. She previously worked in the affordable housing and community development as a grant writer and research director in New Mexico.

She earned her bachelor’s in International Business: Latin American Studies, Spanish and Portuguese, from San Diego State University and her master’s in Latin American Studies: U.S.-Mexico Border History, Social Sciences, and Public Administration, from SDSU.

Núñez-Mchiri earned her Ph.D. in Cultural Anthropology with an Applied Anthropological focus from University of California, Riverside.

In 2011, she was one of 12 faculty members recognized in the United States as “Professors of Purpose” “Under 40” in Higher Education Magazine.

Dr. Elizabeth C. Reilly Visiting Monday, April 18

Dr. Elizabeth C. Reilly

Dr. Elizabeth C. Reilly is a professor and department chair of Educational Leadership at Loyola Marymount University, a private university in Los Angeles.

She earned her Ed.D, Education: Organization and Leadership, from University of San Francisco, her master’s in teaching and curriculum and instruction from the University of the Pacific, and her bachelor’s in English and Communication Arts from University of the Pacific.

Before entering high education, Reilly was a classroom teacher and educational leader in K-12 school organizations. She is the author and co-author of numerous books and journal articles on education and on leadership in a global society.

Dr. Jeffrey Reeder Visiting Wednesday, April 20

Dr. Jeffrey Reeder is Sonoma State University’s California State University International Programs Resident Director for Spain. He is also a professor and chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at Sonoma State and a faculty advisor for Native American Studies and a member of Alianza for Equity.

He has been a member of the Sonoma State faculty since 1998, and is faculty associate dean of the School of Arts and Humanities and is active in faculty governance and in the union.

Dr. Jeffrey Reeder

“Inspired by family connections in the Choctaw Nation in Indian Territory (today the state of Oklahoma), he has a keen interest in cultural studies and practices and combines that with his interest in archery to research, maintain, and revitalize practices, products, and procedures of traditional archery as practiced pre-contact,” his bio states.

Reeder is an official volunteer translator for the United Nations.

Information on his education could not immediately be found.

Dr. Faimous Harrison Visiting Thursday, April 21

Dr. Faimous Harrison is dean of the Stockton campus of California State University, Stanislaus.

He has been the chief onsite academic and administrative officer at the Stockton campus dean and as the regional director for campuses and community partnerships for Central Washington University.

Dr. Faimous Harrison

Harrison earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration and Leadership from Oregon State University, a master’s in Health and Physical Education/Fitness, Pedagogy and Leadership from Seattle Pacific University, and a bachelor’s in sociology from the University of Washington.

“His experiences in shared-governance were cultivated in public and private research and regional universities, and community college environments. During his tenure as faculty, Dr. Harrison taught more than 100 college classes and has worked with individuals, organizations, and communities within the United States and abroad. He deploys a collegial, systems thinking, collective ownership approach, to progressive organizational effectiveness to advance the academy and community-centered partnerships,” according to his bio.

As San Diego State looks to fill its dean post, Imperial Valley College is also looking to install a permanent president/superintendent.

Unlike SDSU’s interviews, which are not open to the public at this point, IVC is hosting a public forum on April 25 with its three finalists.