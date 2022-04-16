EL CAJON — Seven innings wasn’t long enough to decide the outcome between the Holtville High School baseball team and Alpha Charter High from Elverta in the 71st Annual Lions’ Tournament at Grossmont High here on Wednesday, April 13.

The Vikings (9-11-2 overall, 2-2 in the Imperial Valley League) took on Alpha Charter (16-1 overall, 6-0 Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League) and lost 3-2 in nine innings on a walk-off walk in Division 3A play. Holtville lost its final game of the tournament, 5-0, to Hilltop High of Chula Vista on Thursday, April 14.

In Wednesday’s thriller, junior pitcher Jason Martinez allowed a leadoff double, a wild pitch and two intentional walks to load the bases, before giving up one final walk to force in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Vikings head coach Benny Carter said despite the loss, the effort his players displayed was critical to stay in the game.

“Man, I’m proud,” Carter said after the game. “Do I like to lose? No, not at all. I don’t like losing. I hate losing. But the way in which we lost, I’m fine with that. Our guys competed. They did everything we asked of them. We played a flawless ballgame against, probably the best team we’re going to face all year, talent wise.”

A pitchers’ duel set the stage for the late-inning heroics as Holtville junior pitcher Raul Sierra started and went 6.2 innings, allowing just two runs while striking out six.

Those two runs came on solo home runs to the short porch in right field at Grossmont High, the first homer coming on the first pitch of the game and the second in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After giving up the leadoff home run to Angels’ leadoff hitter junior Derek Fisher and a couple of walks, Sierra settled down and set down 10 of the next 11 batters he faced, including striking out the side in the third inning.

Although Sierra could not quite complete seven innings due to reaching his pitch limit, Carter said his performance was one of the top games he’s seen Sierra thrown during his time as a Viking.

“Phenomenal. That’s the best game I’ve ever seen him pitch in the three years I’ve had him,” Carter said of Sierra. “He went up there, hit adversity and battled through it. He’s two mistakes away from winning a ballgame. There’s nothing more you can ask from that kid. He did everything we asked him to do.”

Holtville High School baseball coach Benny Carter gives instructions to junior catcher Nic Pacheco during a game against Alpha Charter High School in the annual Lions’ Tournament at Grossmont High School in El Cajon on Wednesday, April 13. | BREVEN HONDA PHOTO

Martinez, who took over for Sierra, faced trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and the winning run on first base.

Angels’ starting pitcher Deven Carter, who went three innings and allowed a run, was up to bat and laced a double to the right center field gap. The Vikings’ defense stepped up and executed perfect relay throws, getting the runner out at home to send the game to a ninth inning.

“We work on defense a lot and it’s basically doing your job,” Carter said. “Defense is simple: you’re playing catch. Go out there and play catch, hit the cut-off man. If we don’t hit the cut-off man, we have no chance.

“Runner on first base, you know you’re going to have to score them in the bottom of the (eighth) with two outs, we’ve got to execute. And they executed. We work on execution all the time.”

Carter said Martinez was able to pound the strike zone in his return from injuries.

“Jason, that guy’s a warrior,” Carter said. “I love that kid. I love all my kids. But he’s been out for two years with hip injuries and things like that, and he came back and finally gets to play. He came out there and did exactly what we asked him to do, keep them off balance, throw strikes and keep us in a ball game and he did that. He made a mistake, the kid hit it off the wall and then it kind of changes the game a bit.”

Alpha Charter, hailing from north of Sacramento and in the CIF Sac-Joaquin section, hit its second home run in the sixth inning off the bat of senior Conner Smith, who caught the first six innings before going to the mound to finish the game and pick up the win.

Although the players get out of school to play in these games, Carter said the mental exhaustion is excruciating because his team drove back and forth from Holtville to San Diego four consecutive days.

“It’s tiring. It’s a grind. The drive,” Carter said. “Coming up here every day. Kids having to sit in the van for two hours and then get hot again, play and then sit back down, it’s a big grind. My guys love playing baseball, so what more could I ask for?”

The Vikings now have a bit of a break before resuming IVL action at 7 p.m. on May 3 at Southwest High in El Centro.