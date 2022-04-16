‘Pokémon’ Theme Singer Appearing in El Centro

FROM JASON PAIGE’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley will be treated to a special event with the visit of Jason Paige, voice actor and singer of the “OG Pokémon” theme song, to Metahumans Comics in El Centro on Tuesday, April 19.

Paige has been a voice actor for shows like “Rick and Morty” and “Phineas and Ferb” along with being a singer for Pokémon and Michael Jackson’s “Black and White.”

What he is best known for is the original “Pokémon” television theme song, which many children and even adults are familiar with.

Metahumans Comics owner Ruben Najera, a fan of the original Pokémon himself, is happy to see someone that he calls “a part of the holy grail of Pokémon people” and “Pokémon royalty” come down to the Valley.

“Whether someone has watched Pokémon or not, they can’t deny they’ve heard it, they know what it is,” Najera said recently.

Tickets will guarantee a 10-minute time slot to see Paige at Metahumans from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at a specific time slot. Fans who come to the meet-and-greet with Paige will have a chance to chat with him, get autographs, take photos, even do recordings for ringtones on phones. Everyone will receive a pack of Pokémon cards as well.

Najera said long lines to get into the shop will not be a factor thanks to the time slots, making the environment safe and following COVID safety guidelines.

He said this will be a unique opportunity that most fans won’t get even during a normal convention signing event, where people have time for maybe a handshake and a quick autograph before being hurried along.

Time slots are limited. More than half of the available slots remained at the time of this reporting.

Najera is hoping this special appearance will be the kickoff to a series of visits from other pop culture figures. Since Metahumans has been unable to host the renamed Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention, Najera wants to begin bringing more entertainment industry names like Paige to the Valley for similar events.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to stop by,” Najera said. “Yes, you are coming to see Jason Paige as a fan, but by coming and doing that, little do they know that by doing that they are also allowing more people to come.”

For pricing and to purchase tickets, visit here: https://metahumanscomics.bigcartel.com/product/jason-paige-meet-greet-april-19th-tuesday-metahumans.