Holt Park ‘Egg’-Cites Children of All Ages

HOLTVILLE — Close to 5,000 eggs were strewn about Holt Park for the annual Holtville Easter Egg hunt on Saturday morning, April 16, a mainstay event for the citizens of Holtville that many families and children were happy to see make a return.

A rainbow of colorful, plastic eggs was laid out in front of the children champing at the bit, or in this case tugging at the tape, to be unleashed on them. Each section had a golden egg that had tickets for the grand prizes of bikes and scooters for the children who could find them, adding to the anticipation in the air.

Once the children were released, it was all over in about 15 seconds.

“I’m shocked at just how many kids have participated; I’m just so happy,” said Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager Rosie Allegranza, whose organization had not been able to host the event since 2019, when the pandemic shut down most festivities like this.

“All these kids are enjoying this lovely weather we are having right now,” Allegranza added. “Everybody is just ‘egg’-cited right now.”

Four-year-old Francisco Valenzuela of Holtville finds one of two golden eggs in his age group’s section of Holt Park during the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday morning, April 16. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The Holtville Chamber of Commerce event saw Holt Park separated into egg hunts for different age groups, ages 3 to 4, ages 5 to 7, and ages 8 to 10 and older. A new addition to this year’s egg hunt was the special needs section, a fourth section of the park roped off for any children with special needs and their families.

Stacey Amparano, an El Centro resident, was happy to attend a public egg hunt where her 3-year-old son, Miles, can have a special space. Miles has Down syndrome, and to have a space where he could wander without over stimulation while Amparano could keep an eye on him easily made the day all the better for his first egg hunt.

“In the other sections it can get a little rough for the little ones, and it was a nice space for the little kiddos of all ages to find eggs without being trampled over,” Amparano said. “It was very calm, plenty of eggs to look for him and he could take his time.”

Three-year-old Aillyn Rodriguez of Heber picks up an egg to add to her full basket at the Holtville Easter egg hunt on Saturday morning, April 16. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Leyda Velasquez came from Calexico so her 5-year-old son could have an egg hunt, adding that her city was not doing anything like Holtville’s event. She said it has been a good thing for him after being at home for so long.

“He’s so happy to run around with the other kids,” Velasquez said. “I’m happy that they are allowing other people to come from other communities to come and also enjoy.”

Fred Guzman was with his daughter, Luna, who was still trying to find golden eggs even after all the others were gone.

“It’s brought everybody out. We’ve all gotten to get together and it’s real good,” Guzman said.

“It felt good. I liked getting a pink dinosaur,” 4-year-old Luna said after all the chaos had ended.

After the egg hunt, families were able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, kids could get their faces painted, and get free kettle corn and snow cones.

Another fan favorite at the hunt was the third Tortoise Race 250, a side event created three years ago by Holtville chamber board member Julie Velasco. Thirteen tortoises from different owners competed in this year’s race, some looking even more dapper than usual with decorated shells for a costume contest. There was even one in a crocheted tuxedo, the most dapper of them all.

By the end of it all, children and their families were simply relaxing, getting food, little ones going through their loot with parents, or picking up their tortoises from the races.

Holtville resident Mario Manae and his wife had three kids hunting eggs this year, a yearly tradition they have kept up since moving back to Holtville. They were even able to enter the family tortoise this year, which got second place in the races.

“Since we’ve been here, the kids always look forward to it every time,” Manae said.