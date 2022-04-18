SOFTBALL: Vikings Go Cold in Vegas After 2-0 Start

LAS VEGAS — Holtville High softball coach Melissa Snyder was excited to play in the Spring Jamboree tournament in Las Vegas mainly because it offered her team a chance to see different competition.

She was even more excited after the first day of action on April 14 as her team swept games against Bingham of South Jordan, Utah, 8-2, and then Liberty of Henderson, Nev., 8-6.

“We know (the Imperial Valley teams) so well, you have a little better scouting report,” Snyder said. “This is a good thing in that you don’t come in with any weight on your shoulders. In the valley, you know the other teams so well and you know you don’t want to do this against this hitter or this against that hitter.

“Here you just play. It’s just so fun to do that. We have nothing to lose, you can just get after it.”

Holtville High School freshman pitcher Melissa Lopez delivers a pitch during the Vikings’ 8-6 victory over Liberty High of Las Vegas at the Spring Jamboree tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 14. | KIRK KERN PHOTO

After going 2-0 on opening day, the Vikings fell to Palo Verde High of Las Vegas, 3-2, in eight innings on Friday, April 15, then dropped two games on Saturday, April 16, losing to Brawley Union High, 9-7, and losing to Faith Lutheran Academy of Las Vegas, 7-3.

In the first game against Bingham, the Vikings (13-7) were at their best against one of the top teams in Utah. The Miners entered the tournament at 15-1 overall.

But Holtville scored two runs in each of the first and second innings and then added four more in the fourth.

Junior Kamryn Walker walked three times and scored three runs and junior Kalli Strahm had two hits and two RBI. Sophomore Brooke Strahm had a hit with two runs scored and an RBI while junior Sophie Irungaray had a hit and an RBI.

Kalli Strahm picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out five.

“In the first game, we were really tight,” Snyder said. “We were stealing. We were hitting. We were just doing it all. In the second game, we still had some good hitting, but we made some errors that were routine plays.”

The offense did its work again in the second game with eight runs scored. But defensive miscues led to a couple of unearned runs that helped Liberty keep the score close.

The second game started in a similar fashion as the first game, with a Walker walk. She advanced to second on a groundout and then stole third. She came home on a groundout by Kalli Strahm.

The Vikings scored five runs in the top of the second inning to extend their lead to 6-0.

Irungaray singled to lead off the inning and Liberty pitcher Jojo Luevanos walked sophomore Anneliese Gutierrez, freshman Addison Clunn and senior Mariah Velasco to force home a run.

Walker followed with a hit up the middle to plate two more runs, but she was thrown out trying to reach second on the play. With two outs, Brooke Strahm singled home Velasco.

Brooke Strahm stole second and then came around to score on a triple by Kalli Strahm.

Liberty answered with three runs in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 6-3 and then added another run in the third to pull within two runs.

But the bottom of the Vikings order again the set the table to extend the lead to 8-4 as Clunn walked for the second straight time and came around to score when Walker’s ground ball to second wasn’t handled for an error.

Walker would come around to score on a single by Kalli Strahm.

“We’ve talked about finding some balance in our lineup,” Snyder said. “It can’t just be the top half or even the bottom half. In this game the bottom half did the work getting on base and the top half has to produce the RBIs.

“Finding a way on is crucial whether it’s by walk, error or hit or getting hit by a pitch.”

Liberty scored two runs in the sixth to pull within 8-6, but freshman pitcher Melissa Lopez struck out a batter and coaxed a groundout to end the game with the tying runners on base.

As good as the first day went, Snyder wants her team to stay focused for the rest of the tournament.

“We’re here to get in as much work as we can,” she said. “Today was a good day. It’s our first time traveling here. I was kind of walking around and I saw a lot of good teams here. There were some good pitchers and good hitters.”