SWIMMING: Vikings Fall to Palo Verde, 81-80

CALIPATRIA — Despite having a significantly smaller number of swimmers, the Holtville High School girls swim team came within a point of beating Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe during a tri-meet here on Wednesday, April 13.

The Vikings lost to the Yellowjackets, 81-80, on their senior night. Holtville recognized its three graduating seniors, Alyssa Barber, Bella Burns and Madelyn Villaverde.

Holtville combines with Calipatria, another school with small numbers, during all league meets. The Vikings are scheduled to have their hometown pool back in action for next season.

For the Vikings, junior Skylar Hanson led the charge against Palo Verde, winning four events, including two individual events and two relays. She scored wins in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Holtville boys team beat Calipatria 18-8, with the Vikings’ Alexis Roldan winning both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.

Holtville High School senior swimmers, from left, Alyssa Barber, Bella Burns and Madelyn Villaverde stand atop the starters platforms during their final tri-meet in Calipatria on Wednesday, April 14. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE SWIM

Results from the girls’ races were:

200-yard medley relay: Holtville (Bella Fusi, Lexee Roseler, Skylar Hanson, Alyssa Barber) 2:29.68. Palo Verde (Jocelyn Hernandez, Chloe Jung, Kaitlyn Birdsong, Logan Mullion) 2:52.59. Palo Verde (Nicole Heveron, Stacy Pruette, Bethany Castillo, Bridget Eikenberry) 2:55.67.

200-yard freestyle relay: Holtville (Bella Fusi, Lexee Roseler, Alyssa Barber, Skylar Hanson) 2:12.29. Palo Verde (Chloe Jung, Kaitlyn Birdsong, Bridget Eikenberry, Logan Mullion) 2:23.94. Palo Verde (Jenna Taliaferro, Nicole Heveron, Jocelyn Hernandez, Bethany Castillo) 2:38.07.

400-yard freestyle relay: Holtville (Alyssa Barber, Jasmine Garewal, Julia Moreno, Kaydi Self) 5:59.67. Palo Verde (Kaitlyn Birdsong, Bethany Castillo, Addison Mefford, Jenna Taliaferro) 6:03.40. Palo Verde (Riley Raborn, Stacy Pruette, Riley Presley, Nicole Heveron) 6:44.85.

200-yard freestyle: Skylar Hanson, Holtville, 2:28.14. Addison Mefford, Palo Verde, 3:16.84. Jasmine Garewal, Holtville, 3:29.11.

200-yard individual medley: Bella Fusi, Holtville, 3:11.84. Lexee Roseler, Holtville, 3:13.38. Kaitlyn Birdsong, Palo Verde, 3:44.40.

50-yard freestyle: Skylar Hanson, Holtville, 29.22. Logan Mullion, Palo Verde, 33.56. Chloe Jung, Palo Verde, 34.40.

100-yard butterfly: Bethany Castillo, Palo Verde, 1:49.97. Stacy Pruette, Palo Verde, 1:51.81.

100-yard freestyle: Bridget Eikenberry, Palo Verde, 1:19.62. Jenna Taliaferro, Palo Verde, 1:27.53. Jasmine Garewal, Holtville, 1:30.46.

500-yard freestyle: Alyssa Barber, Holtville, 8:13.58. Kylie Hernandez, Palo Verde, 8:50.18. Julia Moreno, Holtville, 9:10.59.

100-yard backstroke: Kaydi Self, Holtville, 1:43.50. Nicole Heveron, Palo Verde, 1:45.76. Jocelyn Hernandez, Palo Verde, 1:55.90.

100-yard breastroke: Lexee Roseler, Holtville, 1:33.91. Logan Mullion, Palo Verde, 1:36.24. Chloe Jung, Palo Verde, 1:39.41.